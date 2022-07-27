Thursday, July 28, 2022
Companies | The result of Facebook's parent company Meta fell short of expectations: net sales fell for the first time

July 27, 2022
July 27, 2022
in World Europe
Meta’s operating profit was less than in the second quarter of last year.

Its interim report reported, the quarterly turnover of Facebook’s parent company Meta dropped for the first time since its listing a decade ago. The turnover of the last quarter decreased by one percent from the previous year to 28.8 billion dollars.

The social media giant made a total of $6.69 billion in operating profit last quarter, which meant a 36 percent year-over-year decline. The result as a whole was weaker than the market’s expectations.

