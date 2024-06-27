Thursday, June 27, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Companies | The restaurant had a surprising result on an idyllic village road in Espoo – “Someone has done something right”

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 27, 2024
in World Europe
0
Companies | The restaurant had a surprising result on an idyllic village road in Espoo – “Someone has done something right”
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

There is a gem hidden in Espoo’s wigs, with a traditional concentration of brick-and-mortar stores. The newest company on the street made a result in its first year that surprised them.

From above there is a steady thud.

No one is buried between the walls, the owner of Uniikkitehdas interior design shop Kati Punju promise. The restaurant upstairs only serves steaks.

Sometimes Punju hits back with a coat hanger. It is not hatred, but mutual humor between entrepreneurs.

“We are here one big family.”

#Companies #restaurant #surprising #result #idyllic #village #road #Espoo

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Artemy Lebedev called the similarities between Russia and the USA

Artemy Lebedev called the similarities between Russia and the USA

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]