Companies The planned additional restrictions could take away all business from hotels and specialty shops – “Tourism entrepreneurs are now in a very difficult situation”

The movement restrictions outlined by the government would in practice prevent the business of hotels and specialty shops.

Government planned movement restrictions raise concerns in the tourism industry and specialty shops.

On Wednesday evening, the Prime Minister’s Office published a draft proposal on the restrictions planned by the government to reduce movement in parts of the country. They bring significant restrictions on citizens’ access to business in shops and tourist destinations.

According to the draft, it would be permissible to move to a holiday home that is “owned or permanently controlled”. The proposal clarifies that permanent control means, for example, a “long-term” lease agreement or a cottage of a close relative. The proposal does not specify how long the lease should be.

CEO of Mara, representing the tourism and restaurant industry Timo Lappi hopes that this point in the draft will be amended.

“It has been shown in the media in advance that going to a rental cottage or hotel would also be allowed. Now the draft would prevent people from going to hotels practically completely, ”says Lapland.

According to Lapland, the strict restrictions in the draft are not justified.

“We would like a change and an explanation for why it would not be possible to go to the hotel,” says Lapland.

Lapland says that tourist centers around Finland would suffer badly if the restrictions under the draft come into force, especially before Easter.

“Why are Finns leaving for Easter at all? They go outdoor, skiing and snowshoeing. It seems an exaggeration to prevent this. ”

Lapland emphasizes that entrepreneurs and every customer must contribute to ensuring adequate safety distances and hygiene.

“Tourism entrepreneurs are in a very difficult situation now.”

In addition, a draft allows the acquisition of “supplies necessary for personal life”. According to the proposal, these should be, for example, related to the replacement of something necessary and should be those whose acquisition cannot be postponed. So shopping for clothes, visiting a record store, or acquiring new consumer electronics might not qualify.

President of the Association for Trade in Goods and Services (Etu) Ulla Pöllänen says restrictions have a dramatic impact on the business continuity of companies.

“Our concern is that the stores are allowed to be open, but there are practically no sales there,” says Pöllänen.

According to Pöllänen, however, the industry does not want to be a brake on decisions. He therefore emphasizes the importance of forms of support.

“Entrepreneurial forces have gone to the point of developing safe services for customers. Grant applications cannot be very bureaucratic. ”

Pöllänen says that he is not aware of any infection chains related to specialty stores. He notes that it is easy to control customer numbers in small stores.

“It is not possible to juxtapose health and the economy. The forms of support must now be made in such a way that they are targeted correctly and are easily accessible, ”says Pöllänen.

According to Maran Lapland, in addition to hotels and rental cottages, there is a concern about the design of the draft so that it would be possible to pick up “pre-ordered” food from restaurants.

“Why should restaurants be ordered in advance if you can go to the store and get alcohol from Alko?”

Measure is due to be given to Parliament today, Thursday. However, restrictions would only be introduced by a separate government decree and only in part of the country. Thus, even if Parliament approved the proposal, it would not in itself mean that the restrictions would come into force.

Restrictions could only be introduced in the worst epidemic areas, which are now the Helsinki metropolitan area and Turku.