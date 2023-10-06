Companies | The parent company of Finlayson, Vallila and Makia applies for corporate restructuring

The weakened purchasing power of consumers has slowed down the growth of the brand company Manna & Co.

Design industry the brand company Manna & Co says that it will submit an application for corporate reorganization today. In addition to the parent company Manna & Co, the applications of its subsidiaries Finlayson, Makia and Vallila for restructuring are also submitted to the Helsinki District Court.

According to the company, the rise in interest rates on its growth investment loans over the past year and a half has led to the company’s financing costs rising to an unsustainable level.

At the same time, the uncertainty of the economy and the weakened purchasing power of consumers have slowed down the fulfillment of Manna & Co’s growth goals.

Manna & Co was formed in May 2021, when the textile companies Finlayson, Vallila and Makia, among others, moved under the new parent company.

The company started a business recovery program last spring, the goal of which is to lighten the company’s cost structure. The company has held change negotiations in different parts of the Finnish organization.

“With the help of the restructuring procedure, we ensure the future of these brands that have written more than 200 years of Nordic industrial history. In addition, we have launched a separate project in which we evaluate the separation or sale of the group’s separate businesses and brands in order to optimize the financial and cost structure”, Chairman of the Board Risto Voutilainen says in the announcement.