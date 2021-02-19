Companies The pandemic has driven Finnair, Viking Line and Noho Partners into a struggle for survival, from which only a vaccine and the rapid lifting of restrictions can save them.

Finnair, Noho Partners and Viking Line made poor results last year. The situation can now only be alleviated by vaccinations and deregulation, say analysts interviewed by HS.

Air service stopped at the onset of the corona crisis like a wall. Restaurants have repeatedly been subject to visitor and square restrictions in many countries. Cruise passenger numbers declined following the closure of borders, and the industry’s reputation has been overshadowed by talk of “coronal dredging”.

The listed companies Finnair, Noho Partners and Viking Line announced their results last year on Thursday. The figures weren’t beautiful to watch, and the early part of the year hasn’t been much better.

Only vaccinations and deregulation can now alleviate the plight of listed companies plagued by the coronary crisis, say analysts interviewed by HS. At this point, no one yet knows for sure how long it will take for the recovery of demand to precede the pandemic.

“Anyone doesn’t know exactly, but the struggle for survival will continue until then “, chief analyst at Inderes, following restaurant company Noho Sauli Vilén says.

“As long as Korona roars and restrictions continue, sales volume is no better. Noho says directly that the beginning of the year is still difficult and you can return to the most normal in the summer and towards the end of the year, ”says Vilén.

Nohon CEO Aku Vikström therefore stated in the earnings announcement that “the months ahead are still challenging”.

Vilén believes that Noho will have the capacity to quickly restore operations as long as demand returns. The company’s restaurants still exist, and in practice they can only open their doors to customers when the opportunity arises.

“Last summer, demand would shoot up as strongly as it had come down in the spring. There is no reason to assume that the situation is different now. ”

Noho has about 250 restaurants in Finland, Norway and Denmark. Well-known restaurants in Finland include Elite, Savoy, Theater, Palace, Löyly, Hanko Sushi and Friends & Brgrs.

For tourism on the other hand, pent-up demand has arisen as the corona situation has prolonged, says OP’s analyst following Finnair Joonas Häyhä.

“As borders open, demand will recover.”

Häyhä estimates that Finnair will also be ready for a recovery in demand when the time comes.

“Finnair is closely monitoring the recovery in demand. The collapse was like a fall from a cliff, but the vaccination is progressing. ”

Tourism is likely to recover first from neighboring areas and, for example, from intra-European tourism, which will benefit cruisers. The recovery of long-haul and intercontinental flights may take longer.

“Finnair’s holiday trips do not live Finnair at least as it was before the pandemic. From Finnair’s point of view, intercontinental flights, especially to Asia, are critical, ”says Inderes’ chief analyst following the company. Antti Viljakainen says.

Finnair has estimated that passenger volume will not return to the level of 2019 until 2023. According to Viljakainen, the forecast is even more optimistic, but not impossible, compared to many other airlines.

In October – December, Finnair’s passenger volume shrank by 92.1 per cent to about 300,000 passengers. Throughout last year, there were 3.5 million passengers, or 76.2 percent less than in the previous year.

Finnair’s CEO Topi Mannerin according to the company reimbursed customers more than 460 million euros for canceled flights.

“2020 will go down in history as the most difficult year in the centuries-old history of commercial aviation during peacetime,” Manner says in a earnings release.

According to Finnair, the situation is not immediately easing either. The company estimates that due to travel restrictions, the comparable operating loss in the first quarter of 2021 will be in the same range as in the second, third and fourth quarters of 2020.

“ “As borders open, demand will recover.”

Finnair, Noho Parners and Viking Line have taken extensive efforts to save money and keep cost levels as low as possible. According to Viljakainen, the most important thing is to minimize the negative effects of the crisis and ensure that competitiveness is maintained at a time when operations are starting properly again.

“There are a lot of things that companies can do in a situation when there has been no demand,” Viljakainen says.

For example, Finnair is still running a big savings program. Finnair has saved on all expenses. The company has laid off and also laid off staff extensively. In addition, Finnair has raised new equity through a share issue and made several other financing arrangements.

“Finnair’s own actions have been related to cost adjustment and ensuring the adequacy of financing. Among other things, the company has made arrangements for the sale and leaseback of the machines, and the state is granting it a EUR 400 million hybrid loan, ”says Häyhä.

All three companies have received various state-subsidized interest rate subsidies to ease their financial situation.

Noho Partners has recorded approximately EUR 12.5 million in subsidies from Finland, Denmark and Norway for the whole of last year. In restaurant operations, on the other hand, the reductions in rents that generate a large item of expenditure totaled around EUR 3.5 million last year, although they will focus on April – May 2020.

“Everything helps, but subsidies don’t change the big picture,” Vilén says.

This week, Noho Partners completed negotiations with its main financiers on a EUR 141 million package.

Cruise trips Viking Line, a shipping company, has been able to reduce its losses through state aid measures. In Finland, Viking Line has been supported by the Service Security Center and the Finnish Transport and Communications Agency Traficom. In Sweden, the company has received support for short-term layoffs, and Estonia has also supported the company.

The state has also guaranteed the company’s loans. In addition, the state special financing company Finnvera and Suomen Vientiluotto granted a deferral of Viking Line’s loan repayments.

“Passenger numbers began to fall sharply in March 2020, and at the end of the year we had to find that we had lost four million passengers. In a short time, it became clear that basically all the revenue had been lost, but much of the cost was still left, ”said Viking Line’s CEO. Jan Hanses says in a press release.

Viking Line’s year was exceptionally miserable. In addition to the pandemic, Viking Line’s ships visited two accidents in the fall. First he ran aground with Amore in September and later Viking Grace in November.

Analysts further emphasize that the outlook is weak. No one has definite information about when the coronary situation will ease.

“Vaccine programs do exist, but they are progressing at different paces in different countries,” says OP’s Häyhä.

In any case, the recovery in demand is slower than the collapse in activity caused by the crisis last spring. Large companies can also be burdened by large debts.

Even if vaccination is starting to progress more rapidly at some point, it is difficult to predict the impact of financing arrangements on the future of companies.

“Finnair’s starting situation was good. At the beginning of the crisis, the company’s balance sheet situation was quite different from, say, Norwegian, which was in serious difficulties, ”says Häyhä.

According to Viljakainen, the pick-up in air traffic may also lead to more intense competition, for example, as companies fight for market share after a pandemic.

Alternatively, capacity lost in a crisis could lead to flight supply being kept in check and prices rising. Before the pandemic, price competition for flights was intense and there was too much supply relative to demand.

“It is still difficult to see what the dynamics of the aviation sector will look like after the huge crisis.”