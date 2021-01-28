Companies The owners of the counterparty, which has been the subject of a data breach, decide on the company’s fate;

PTK Midco, the current main owner of the psychotherapy center Vastamo, has demanded the dissolution of the acquisition. The hacking and its consequences cause financial damage to Vastamo, among other things, through the loss of customers.

Ever such The owners of Psykoterapiakeskus Vastamo, which has been the subject of a data breach, will meet on Thursday to decide the company’s fate. Staff at the reception office will be heard on the decisions on Friday. It is not yet clear what kind of changes the owners plan to make in the Vastamo.

The owners will decide on the continuation of the company’s operations on the basis of a report by the previously resigned Board of Directors. According to Vastamo, the Board resigned after completing “its task of finding alternative models for continuing the business”.

In addition to the board of directors of the counterparty, he became the company’s CEO in November Heini Pirttijärvi has resigned.

In November from the Board of Directors of Vastamo were left out representatives of the company’s principal owner, Intera Partners’ holding company PTK Midcon, such as the then chairman of the board Tuomas Kahri, who is the Chief Operating Officer of Intera Partners and Chairman of the Board of PTK Midcon.

The majority of the plant, or about 70 percent, is owned by PTK Midco, the holding company of Intera Partners. A quarter of the warehouse is still the former CEO Ville Tapion owned, and his mother owns about three percent.

PTK Midco and Tapiot signed a deed of sale in May 2019. At that time, PTK Midco bought approximately 70 percent of the company’s shares.

Holding company has demanded the dissolution of the acquisition and refund of the purchase price. The reason for the claim has been that, according to PTK Midcon, Ville Tapio was already aware of the data breach and the blackmail message when negotiating and agreeing on the deal. However, they were not communicated to the buyer. Tapio has denied the allegation.

According to PTK Midcon, the data breach and its consequences will cause significant financial damage. In addition, it is possible that the Counterparty will no longer have the operating conditions and its shares will lose their value.

The damage is caused, for example, by the decrease in the value of Vastamo’s shares, the costs of resolving the matter, possible sanctions imposed by the authorities, possible claims by customers and a decrease in turnover, in a seizure application, which was disclosed by the district court in partially encrypted form a week ago.

Finnish Customer Information managing director Jukka Ruuska notes that, as a company, Vastamo’s Risk Rating has deteriorated. The main reason for this is that there has been a high turnover in the company’s Board membership. The bankruptcy risk of Vastamo has also increased, but this is a forecast made using a statistical model. According to Asiakastieto’s report, Vastamo is “both highly indebted and poorly profitable, which is a dangerous combination”.

“Government shifts have a clear correlation with the deterioration in risk rating. The departure of the new CEO is not yet visible, but if the door to the company is very tight in terms of management, it is a visible cause for concern, ”says Ruuska.

So far, according to Asiakastieto, Vastamo has been able to pay its bills, although payment delays have lengthened in recent months.

Ruuska does not want to assess how likely it is that the closure of Vastamo will be closed. However, he notes that the company must be able to restore confidence.

“We need to get the basics in order to focus on rebuilding the business. The owners are key here. Intera Partners is a reputable and serious private equity investor, ”says Ruuska.

Answering room has already lost customers. In November, several hospital districts said they had suspended sending patients as clients of the Response Office.

In addition, Kela has said he will unload valid agreements for demanding medical rehabilitation with Vastamo’s Turku, Tampere, Seinäjoki, Jyväskylä and Hämeenlinna offices from April. According to Kela, the decision is not related to Vastamo’s hacking. On the other hand, an inspection carried out by Kela had revealed that some of Vastamo’s therapists did not meet the requirements set for therapists in the competition for individual therapy for demanding medical rehabilitation.

“Even though there is no actual information, one can think and estimate that there has been some kind of customer loss. It affects the money that comes into the company. Then you can ask how much the company can influence its own cost structure, ”Ruuska reflects.

In addition, the Finnish Patient Injury Assistance has sent preliminary claims for damages to the Response Office on behalf of 135 people. Managing Director of Patient Injury Assistance, Associate Judge Joni Siikavirta says that the Office has disputed all the claims on grounds and in amount.

Hard the turnover of the growing Vastamo has grown in several successions in the tens of percent. Last year’s Financial Information is not yet available, but in 2019 the company’s turnover was approximately EUR 14 million. The company has made a profit in 2016–2018, but in the second year the company’s result for the financial year was a loss of EUR 429 thousand.

At the same time, the number of the company’s personnel has increased to 260 in 2019. In 2015, the company had 91 employees.

Information an extensive hacking of a therapy services company came to light in October. As a result of the hacker’s data break, the data of tens of thousands of patients ended up in the wrong hands. The data have also attempted to blackmail patients and have been leaked into the dark net.

On Wednesday, it emerged that Vastamo’s patient data has reappeared in the dark grid. A link to a huge file that could potentially download data into nearly 32,000 patient records had been published on the Tor network. Each patient report is titled with people’s names.

According to police, it is still unclear who or who is behind the hack and released the information. The police have not wanted to assess in public whether this time the body that published the patient data is the same as before.