Companies | The organizer of Espoo, Kokkola and Porvoo wine parties is applying for corporate restructuring

The company has recently been in the headlines, among other things, due to unpaid performance fees since last summer.

event production company Nordic Live Productions has applied for corporate restructuring, the company says in its press release.

“In 2022, the company's result has been a heavy loss, and the challenges stemming from 2022 have been reflected as a cash deficit in the company's operations in 2023,” the application is justified in the announcement.

The company is known, for example, for producing the Vaasa Festival, the Espoo, Kokkola and Porvoo Wine Festivals and the Aura Fest organized in Turku.

Unlike in bankruptcy, in corporate reorganization the aim is to restore the operations of the company applying for it. This can be achieved, for example, with various debt arrangements.

Company has been in the headlines recently for unpaid appearance fees. For example, the manager of Nightwish Toni Peiju told in December In an interview with Vasabladetthat the band has not received a “six-figure” amount from Nordic Live Productions for last summer's performances.

Also CEO of Nordic Live Productions Tommi Mäki admitted at the time that the money was unpaid.

“So far we have paid the band 365,750 euros, but it is true that we have not paid everything yet. Less than 50 percent of the total amount has not been paid, and we have reached an agreement with the band's representative on the payment plan,” Mäki commented to HS at the beginning of December.

Last In the summer, Nordic Live Productions had to cancel a large part of the performers at the Kokkola wine party and Vaasa Festival.

The events were also reduced in such a way that there was no second stage for the Kokkola wine festival at all, and it was not set up on the first day at the Vaasa Festival.

The reasons for the decision were said to be lower than expected advance ticket sales, which is why the event had to cut expenses to stay within the budget.