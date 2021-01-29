Companies The operations of the correspondent are to be shut down, the owners put the crisis company into liquidation – the continuation of the care of existing customers is to be secured

According to the owners of the workshop, the continuation of operations has so far proved to be overwhelming due to high non-recurring costs and uncertainties due to data breaches.

Extensive the owners of the counterparty, Vastamo, have decided to put the company into liquidation. A limited company can be dissolved through liquidation proceedings.

The Extraordinary General Meeting of Vastamo held on Thursday appointed a lawyer as the liquidator Lassi Nyyssönen, which handles the affairs of Vastamo during the liquidation and replaces the Board of Directors and the President and CEO.

The main owner of the department is PTK Midco, the holding company of the investment company Intera Partners. Former CEO of the department store Ville Tapio owns a quarter of the company’s shares and a few percent of his mother. Liquidation requires two-thirds of the votes at the Annual General Meeting.

Despite the liquidation, the company intends to continue its operations for the time being, according to Vastamo’s press release.

In the liquidation procedure, it will be assessed whether it is possible to realize Vastamo’s business or parts of it. In addition, the company’s assets and liabilities are settled. The company will have to file for bankruptcy if, as a result of the liquidation, the company’s debts exceed its assets. The liquidation procedure lasts at least five months.

Release According to him, the handling of data breaches and extortion drove Vastamo’s business situation, where the company’s financial operating conditions were endangered.

The board, management and owners of the warehouse also explored other options for continuing operations. Various financing solutions, corporate reorganizations and operational reorganisations have been on the table. According to the principal owner of the department store, the implementation of such alternative solutions has proved to be overwhelming.

“High non-recurring costs and uncertainties caused by the event have put a significant strain on Vastamo’s finances, even though customer work has been stabilized,” the release says.

Answer room operations will be continued during the liquidation, primarily to ensure the continuity of customer care. The clinic plans to find out how clients would be able to continue the treatment they need with their own therapist.

“The operations of the reception center and the receptions of the therapists will continue during the liquidation. At the same time, we encourage clients to discuss the continuation of their therapy relationship and their own treatment with their own therapist, ”the press release states.

The company is also said to continue cooperating with the authorities in connection with the continuation of customer care and the investigation of security breaches.

Vastamo has been providing rehabilitation psychotherapy supported by Kela since 2011 and demanding medical rehabilitation since 2015. Vastamo is currently the customer’s customers with about 2,600 and the latter about 180.

To the answering machine related, ongoing legal proceedings will remain unchanged, says Intera Partners ’chief operating officer Tuomas Kahri. The investment company that bought the counterparty from Ville Tapio and his parents in 2019 has demanded the dissolution of the acquisition and the return of the purchase price. According to the new owner, Ville Tapio has already known about the data breach and the blackmail message when negotiating and agreeing on the deal. However, they were not communicated to the buyer. Ville Tapio denies the allegation.

At the end of October, the District Court ordered the seizure of Tapio’s property worth almost ten million euros as a temporary precautionary measure. The court has not yet given its final decision in the confiscation case. Ville Tapio and his parents oppose the seizure claim.

Answer room the hacking into customer data in November 2018 came to light last October. At that time, Vastamo’s patient data first appeared in a dark network.

Now on Wednesday, the Central Criminal Police confirmed that data has been leaked again on the Tor network. After midnight, a link to a huge file was released on the dark web, from which data could have been downloaded to nearly 32,000 patient records.

According to police, it is still unclear who or who is behind the hack and released the information. Police have been reluctant to assess whether the party that published the patient data this week is the same as before.