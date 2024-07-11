Companies | The number of closed companies increased at the beginning of the year

Companies|According to the statistics published on Thursday, new companies were founded at the beginning of the year by 4.5 percent more than in January–March of last year.

Its activities the number of companies that closed increased in January–March by more than a fifth from a year ago, says Statistics Finland. About 12,700 companies closed their operations in the first quarter of the year, which is 20.5 percent more than a year ago.

About 58 percent more companies operating in the health and social services industry closed in the first quarter than a year ago.

According to the statistics published on Thursday, new companies were founded at the beginning of the year by 4.5 percent more than in January–March of last year.