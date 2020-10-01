Companies The merger of Cargotec and Konecranes created a global giant, but the project could stop at the table of competition authorities – “This is not going to be a hotbed,” says the analyst.

The figures for the companies are almost the same and the businesses complement each other. The merger still leaves questions and problems with the competition authorities.

Rarely there are two companies operating in the same industry with figures as close as Konecranes and Cargotec. Both turnover, earnings and gearing are very close to each other. Their businesses also complement each other.

There is an overlap in port lifting equipment and automation, but it is in this area that companies together can form a sufficiently large counterweight to China’s big competitors. Therefore, the merger and yet so that the ownership is divided equally among the old owners seems a rare natural option.

There are still risks and open questions associated with a big merger. The merger would create a company with a turnover of approximately EUR 7 billion and almost 30,000 employees. The arrangement requires the approval of the competition authorities in all important market areas.

Inderes analyst Erkki Vesolan considers that it is the strength of both companies in the port business that may make the merger problematic from the point of view of competition authorities.

“These companies are the second and third in the world in that field. This is not going to be a breakthrough, ”says Vesola.

Competitive- and the Director of Merger Control and the Head of Unit of the Consumer Agency Sanna Syrjälä says that the European Commission will also investigate the acquisition of Cargotec and Konecranes.

“I understand that the arrangement between Cargotec and Konecranes is a notified transaction to the European Commission. The Commission is examining all major European acquisitions. However, this transaction has effects all over the world, ie the acquisition does not only concern the Finnish domestic market. ”

In multinational M&A, there may be notification obligations in dozens of different countries, Syrjälä says.

“Cargotec and Konecranes have operations in many countries. The acquisition will be reported to authorities around the world. Approval from the European Commission may not even be enough, but approval may also be needed in the United States and Asia, for example, if the obligation to notify is met. ”

Mixed Konecranes and Cargotec make port cargo handling systems, which include, for example, locks and telehandlers for moving containers and the automation that controls their operation.

The big competitors in this industry come from China.

The companies also have areas where there is no overlap. Among other things, Konecranes makes industrial cranes in many sizes. Two years ago, the company delivered the largest crane in the Nordic countries to Meyer’s Turku shipyard, which can lift loads of 1,200 tonnes.

Cargotec’s business includes, for example, Hiab road and rail hoists and ship cargo handling equipment, which are made under the MacGregor brand.

Vesolan the view is also a question mark of how well these other parts will no longer fit the new company when it becomes such a big port business.

“We didn’t get answers to many other questions yet: who is the CEO, what is the name of the new company, where exactly the synergies arise,” he lists.

The management of the companies estimates that the merger will create synergies, ie efficiency benefits of approximately EUR 100 million over three years.

A lot of big M&A news has been reported this week. Vesola believes that this is a pure coincidence.

“You can see from everything that this has been on the drawing board for a long time, and the project has nothing to do with the current economic situation or the corona epidemic. Both companies have survived the crisis well and have no particular rush to merge, ”he says.

Both the old owners of the companies will receive half of the ownership of the new company in the merger. It affects the OP Bank Group’s analyst Anssi Raussin fair to the owners.

“When Konecranes still distributes two euros per share of its cash to shareholders, the market values ​​will be the same,” says Raussi.