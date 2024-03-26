Companies | The Kontula brewery filed for bankruptcy: “Everything changed in the blink of an eye”

Kontula Oluttehdas is known for its Keijo beer. According to the entrepreneur, the background of the bankruptcy is particularly accelerated inflation, which has caused people to switch to using cheaper products.

I'm sorry the brewery has filed for bankruptcy, according to the insolvency register.

It is about a company founded in 2020, which is known especially for its Keijo brand beer. The actual factory is not located in Kontula, but the beers are made in Tartu at the A. Le Coq brewery.

Dealer Matti Pesonen tells HS that the background of the bankruptcy is the general world situation. He commented on the matter via text message.

A peso according to Kontula Oluttehdas was born “at the worst possible time”.

“The beginning looked very promising, but everything changed in the blink of an eye Putin's after the start of the war in Ukraine”, he writes.

According to Pesonen, the company did not have enough resources to fight back when the violent inflation changed consumer behavior. According to him, the problem was that consumers switched to using the cheapest products.

Beer has been available, for example, in S group stores.

“We weren't able to produce beer at a low enough price that we would have been able to continue,” states Pesonen.

I'm sorry in addition to the brewery, a company run by the same entrepreneurs called the Kontula factory was filed for bankruptcy. Its products include, for example, the Käyrä brand of grilled sausage.

Among others, Finlayson's current CEO has been a partner in the companies Jukka Kurttila.

Pesonen would like to thank everyone who was on the company's journey. According to him, the uppermost feeling is disappointment, but there are also many good memories.

“This is what trying is – sometimes you succeed and sometimes you don't. We have succeeded in many things and now it was time to fail.”

