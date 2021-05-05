Companies The IPO of the investment services company Alexandria was oversubscribed “several times”

According to the company listed on the Helsinki Stock Exchange’s First North marketplace, more than 3,100 investors subscribed to the public offering.

Investment Services Company Alexandria Brokerage states that it has made a decision to carry out its IPO. The company intends to list on the First North marketplace of the Helsinki Stock Exchange.

The company reports that demand in the IPO was “strong” and that the offering was oversubscribed “multiple times”.

According to Alexandria, the public offering was subscribed by more than 3,100 investors. It will increase the number of Alexandria shareholders to more than 3,200.

The company will receive gross assets of approximately four million euros from the IPO and the old owners selling shares will receive a total of approximately four million gross assets.

Trading in the company’s stock will begin on the First North marketplace on May 11th.

Alexandria In addition to investment services, it offers, for example, corporate financing and savings and investment insurance. The company has become known for its structured investment products, which involve high risk in addition to high return expectations.

The company has recently invested in real estate and forest funds that act as mutual funds.