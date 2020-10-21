Companies The interest rate crisis is not reflected in the number of bankruptcies: Bankruptcies have clearly decreased this year compared to last year

The number of bankruptcies decreased during the first half of the year in all industries compared to last year.

Bankruptcies The number continued to decrease compared to last year in January – September, according to Statistics Finland.

By the end of September this year, 1,745 bankruptcies had been filed, which was 230 bankruptcies, or 11.7 percent less than at the same time last year.

The number of bankruptcies decreased in all industries, the largest in terms of volume in the construction sector. The number of staff in companies filed for bankruptcy hardly changed. In January – September, it was 9,300 people, which is 73 people more than last year.

The commencement of bankruptcy does not yet mean that the company will eventually go bankrupt.

Previously This year, Statistics Finland reported that 1,459 enterprises filed for bankruptcy in January – July, which was six per cent less than last year.

The decline has now continued compared to last year. The number of corporate restructurings, on the other hand, has remained at the same level.

In March, April and May, almost as many bankruptcies were filed as in the corresponding period of the previous years, but in summer and September their number was significantly lower than in previous years.

In September, for example, in the tourism and restaurant sector, it was estimated that the number of bankruptcies would only increase during the autumn and winter.

Bankruptcies the amount can also be explained by the measures taken to prevent them.

There is currently a time-limited law that does not make a debtor insolvent as easily as it normally would.

The debtor shall not be presumed insolvent on the ground that he has not paid the claim within one week of the creditor’s demand for payment.

The creditor must prove in another way that the debtor is insolvent and that the insolvency is not temporary.

Ministry of Justice said last weekthat the government will propose an extension of the interim law until the end of January 2021.