Companies | The Helsinki company that ran “ghost restaurants” went bankrupt

The “cloud kitchen concept” included that the restaurant itself was only responsible for acquiring customers.

Restaurant concept company Ride Kitchen Group has filed for bankruptcy. The bankruptcy petition was submitted to the Helsinki District Court on November 13 by the Tax Administration.

The operating logic of the Helsinki-based company was that Ride Kitchen Group offered restaurant entrepreneurs everything they needed for restaurant operations, i.e. products for sale, staff and menus. The only task left for the entrepreneur was to acquire customers.

The restaurants operating under the concept did not have physical premises, but ordered products through the home delivery company Wolt. So they were a certain kind of “ghost restaurants”.

HS did not reach Ride Kitchen Group oy’s personnel or the chairman of the board.

The founder of the company, who was contacted through public bankruptcy information, told HS that he has not been involved in the company’s operations for another year and a half, and therefore did not comment on the matter.

One One of the restaurants founded on the concept of Ride Kitchen Group had become known as a tuber Miska Haakana pizza restaurant Slice Guy. Haakana’s Slice Guy had operations in Helsinki and Turku. The operation started in March 2023.

HS is not aware of any other restaurants that operated under Ride Kitchen Group.

Haakana’s restaurant sold pizza slices, which the company’s website describes as high-quality, delicious and grandma-style. The products are said to be made from high-quality raw materials.

On the website, the restaurant was described as “Finland’s first creator restaurant” and it was said to be a “fast-growing domestic restaurant concept”.

According to the website, the restaurant’s marketing is “strongly based on Haakana’s personal brand and his network of hundreds of thousands of followers on social media.” The now bankrupt Ride Kitchen Group was responsible for the actual running of the restaurant.

HS did not reach Miska Haakana for an interview.

To the trade register Ride Kitchen Group Oy was registered in June 2021.

In 2021, the company’s turnover was 531,000 euros, but the result for the financial year was a loss of 295,000 euros. The operating profit percentage was therefore -55.2% and the equity ratio -193%.

Until the end, Ride Kitchen and Slice Guy were looking for partners for the activity.

However, the Slice Guy restaurant featured on social media did not receive much publicity during its existence. At best, the restaurant’s Instagram posts only had a few hundred likes.