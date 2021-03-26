Companies The government wants to severely restrict movement, and for small business owners it would be a disaster: “We are not imposed, but customers are still not allowed to come”

Barbers, florists and other small business owners of stone legs are amazed at a solution where people are effectively barred from doing business even if the stores are not ordered to close.

Multi the entrepreneur’s primary feeling is currently uncertainty.

HS toured a meeting with small entrepreneurs in the center of Helsinki and asked how any restrictions on mobility would affect the companies’ business if they prevent customers from arriving.

The government wants to significantly restrict the movement of citizens outside its own backyard. According to the draft bills, during the restriction of movement, customers would not, in principle, “have restaurants, hotels and various personal service companies (eg hairdressing and beauty care services), with the exception of restaurant takeaway sales.”

On High Mountain Street The barber shop in the morning has two barbers and one customer in the morning. What does it sound like from the point of view of a barber entrepreneur if customers are practically forbidden from doing business?

“It does sound like a disaster. We are not ordered to catch up, but customers are still not allowed to come. After all, we do not have the cash flow on which the entire company’s operations are based, ”says the entrepreneur Nina Snäkä.

He has owned Barber Salon Sirin since 1996, which his mother founded in the same space in 1970. According to Snäkä, customer numbers have decreased during the Korona period: although hair grows to the old pattern, there are fewer trips, parties and other occasions.

Therefore, customers visit less often. However, the company has succeeded thanks to an established customer base.

“Yes, it would be difficult now to be a new entrepreneur in a field that should gather a clientele. Where would that come from if people don’t move at all, ”Snäkä says.

Nina Snäkä cut Jari Vahtera’s hair in Barber Salon on Korkeavuorenkatu. According to him, it would be best to order the barbers to close if, however, customers are not allowed to visit them.­

He says the movement was closed for five weeks a year ago in the spring when the pandemic began. Since then, the company has taken great care not to have any exposures – and reportedly has not come.

At the door, customers are advised to wear a mask inside.

According to Snäkä, the instructions from the board and decision-makers have been unclear. For example, he has considered a situation where a customer would show up at a door during movement restrictions. Would it then be wrong to take in a customer if, however, the store has not been ordered to close?

“It’s probably going to happen that if people are banned from moving, then it makes no sense for us to come here. It is useless here to stand spinning your thumbs if there are no customers. And we can’t become moral cops for any reason, ”says Snäkä.

Roobertinkatu the Separator’s shoemaker on the corner has no customers since the morning, but a shoemaker Andy Tuominen however, there is enough to do.

According to him, the number of customers has clearly decreased recently. On a regular day, five to ten customers may visit.

The draft bill, which will be submitted to Parliament on Thursday, states that during the restrictions, it would be permissible to purchase “supplies necessary for personal life”. According to the proposal, they should, for example, be related to the replacement of something necessary and be such that their acquisition cannot be postponed.

The authorities need to consider whether, for example, the repair of broken shoes is a valid reason to visit a shoemaker during movement restrictions.

Shoemaker Andy Tuominen has recently had only 5-10 customers a day.­

Tuominen has worked in the store as an employee for eight years. According to him, the shoemaking service could well be included in the scope of essential services.

“Trade should be done, but if people don’t move at all, then that sounds bad from our point of view. But yes, we persevere here and keep it open for as long as we can, ”he says.

When approaching Korkeavuorenkatu along Vuorimiehenkatu, the street is starting to be busy. At these angles, the authorities would probably have to ask tough questions frequently if the restrictions on movement came into force.

Ölander’s florist has more customers and employees inside.

At lunchtime, many seem to stop by a cafe for lunch and take care of flower purchases at the same time. Entrepreneur Charlotta Widén has only recently heard of possible restrictions on movement and does not know exactly how they would affect them.

“After all, we are subject to the regulation of the kiosk industry, but on the other hand, we are also a specialty store. We don’t yet know what the restrictions would mean to us, ”Widén says.

Pia Schauman, who popped up a flower shop in Ölander, thinks that flowers are a necessity.­

A typical everyday business is about 70 people. In addition, flowers are delivered directly to customers through the Interflora flower delivery service. The food transport company Wolt has also become a major partner in the flower trade.

On the busiest public holidays, up to a hundred flower deliveries may leave the store. Still, the stone foot trade is still crucial, and customer loss would make a big dent in the business.

Restrictions coming into force at Easter would be a severe blow to the florist. It would be even tougher to extend movement restrictions to Mother’s Day, which is one of the most important seasons of the year at the florist.

“I wonder a little bit if customers can’t even go to pick and pay for flowers outdoors. In exactly the same way, cafes go to take away food, which is often still queued up inside, ”says Widén.

At the counter their flower purchases are currently paying Pia Schauman. He says he bought more flowers during the Korona period than ever before.

“Quite a few things get joy in the same way as flowers in exceptional times. Yes, I think they can be counted as a necessary service, ”he says.

According to florist Charlotta Widén, movement restrictions on Easter would take away a large number of customers. The most important single sales day throughout the year is Mother’s Day in May.­

Nina Snäkä understands the need to curb the corona pandemic, but wonders about the ban if businesses are not ordered to close their doors.­