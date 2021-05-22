Companies The first stock exchange week of the oat drink company Oatly raised the value of the share by almost a third

The Swedish company’s market capitalization rose to almost EUR 11 billion.

SwedishSen oatmeal maker Oatly’s first week as a listed company was strong. The company was listed on the Nasdaq trading venue in New York on Thursday, and by Friday night, the company’s stock had risen nearly a third of the price at which it was sold to investors at the time of the listing.

The company completed the share issue on Wednesday, when investors who participated in the issue were allowed to buy shares for $ 17. This gave the company a market value of $ 10 billion, or about $ 8.2 billion.

The market value is high compared to the company’s size and financial condition: Oatly’s sales last year were just over $ 400 million, or about $ 350 million, and the company has never made a profit yet.

Investors however, they seem to believe in the company’s painted vision of the future, with Oatly leading the upheaval where oat-based products are revolutionizing the global dairy market. As soon as trading in the Oatly share began on Thursday, the share price jumped to over 20 euros.

When trading ended on Friday night, Oatly’s share cost $ 22.4, which is about 32 percent more than at the time of the IPO.

The company has a market capitalization of approximately $ 13 billion, or nearly $ 11 billion. This roughly corresponds to the market value of the Kesko trade group.

