Companies The Finnish tax revenue machine Supercell has been shrinking for years, the company’s management admits the problems: “We have questioned many things”

Supercell has a contradictory situation. Maintaining mobile games as live services for years constantly requires new content and updates. Supercell’s small teams aren’t keeping up with competitors in the pace of upgrades, but the company wouldn’t want to increase its headcount.

Finland the largest mobile gaming company Supercell has now shrunk for four years in a row. The company just announced its financial figures for 2020 in a virtual press conference. Its turnover decreased by seven per cent from the previous year to EUR 1.29 billion. EBITDA decreased by 21 percent to EUR 407 million.

According to analysts interviewed by Helsingin Sanomat, Supercell’s growth last year was weakened by three problems in particular.

The company has lagged behind its competitors in the live operation of its games, i.e. in providing new content, in-game events and updates to players. Of its games, Clash Royal’s turnover in particular has shrunk, and the game has not been able to regenerate in a way that appeals to players.

The launch of Brawl Stars in the summer of 2020 in the Chinese market, on the other hand, first gave a nice growth spike, but the game’s popularity didn’t stay long in China.

CEO of Supercell Ilkka Paananen admit the problems.

“It’s no secret that we’re not happy with Clash Royal last year. We couldn’t bring things into the game that would have made it better for the players. The team worked hard and one bigger update was made to it, but it was not received as well as we hoped, ”says Paananen.

“We’ve talked internally that this year’s absolutely absolute goal is to make the game significantly better. We have listened to player feedback and I am confident, “he commented.

Supercell recently released a job posting looking for a new leader for the Clash Royale game team from outside the house. This can be seen as a sign that the company wants to bring new expertise and insight into the team.

Supercell does not open figures for its individual games or disclose their shares of the company’s revenue. Analytics firm Sensor Tower estimates that Clash Royale accounted for 17 percent of Supercell’s revenue last year. In its game portfolio, Clash of Clans brings about 41 percent of the pot and Brawl Stars 32 percent.

On the other hand must remember that Supercell did not release any new games last year and its most recent game, Brawl Stars, is from 2018. Supercell is still a really profitable company and its EBITDA to revenue ratio was an excellent 31 percent.

Supercell also said it managed to increase its player numbers during 2020. The fact that the company, with only 340 employees, has managed to bring five billion mobile phone games to the extremely competitive gaming market is an achievement. But as the rest of the gaming industry grew in double-digit numbers in the Corona year, Supercell lagged behind the industry.

How did Paananen himself comment on the declining turnover for the fourth year in a row?

“We’re not a terribly read-centric company. We have always assumed that the most important thing is our own way of doing things and the culture in which the game teams operate. I would not place too much emphasis on what the figures for an individual year look like. ”

Supercell got Brawl Stars released in the Chinese market finally last summer. The slowdown was China’s new licensing policy, where all new games must pass the regulatory process. Analyst sources said the game’s launch was a success at first, but its China revenue collapsed after just a few months.

“China is a crazy market, and a huge one. The flip side of the coin is that it is infinitely competitive. The Chinese player is really quality-conscious, passionate and quickly consumes content. It is a key challenge how we as a small company can meet that huge demand, ”says Paananen.

“In China, gaming companies have a game team size of hundreds of people. We have a team of about 30 people making Brawl Stars. It is an interesting challenge to work smarter and we come up with our own way of answering it, ”says Paananen.

In the mobile gaming market, constantly updating the game and creating additional content has become more important than publishing the game. Games of Success are frequently updated services, with in-game events, contests, and new content constantly providing fresh and exciting gameplay.

According to Paananen, the company has talked about this a lot internally during the year. At the press conference, Paananen listed the ways in which the company tries to offer players more content without having to significantly increase the size of its game teams. The company’s own model is based in part on the grouping of content production for the gaming community. An example of this is the feature added to Brawl Stars, where players can create new game maps for the game themselves.

“Creating your own maps, or playing fields, was only brought into the game at the end of the year, but already its reception has been amazing. The players have already made more than 150 million new fields, ”says Paananen.

Another example is the Supercell Make campaign, where the company puts together the design of game character skins. Skins are clothing characters or “shells” that are one form of additional content offered to players.

“We select the best skins offered to us through the platform according to the game, and we generate some of the sales revenue from them for the artists. Thousands of talented artists from all over the world have already participated in the program, ”says Paananen.

In addition, Supercell makes extensive use of a network of external partners through which it recruits staff, for example for customer support.

Should Supercell questions its principle of staying small? If the current model of continuous production of additional game content requires a larger number of employees, will Supercell remain a prisoner of its own culture?

“It’s a good question that we’ve talked about a lot internally. On the other hand, small teams have made it possible to create our big games of success, but it is a good question whether the same model works in the live operation of the games. The answer is no, and we have already set out to change many things. Not all of the changes were reflected in last year’s figures, ”says Paananen.

“In addition to happiness and people, however, our culture is the pillar that has brought us here, so it’s not worth doing things too hastily. However, we have had an open debate and questioned many things. We have thrown holy cows out the window. ”

Paananen has not yet specified what kind of games it is bringing to the test market this year.

Last year, the Hay Day Pop game was in the testing phase, and the team that developed the game decided to kill it, that is, stop its development and pull it off the market.

“The team’s goal was to bring something new to the field of puzzle games. It was one of the best games we’ve ever killed. Unfortunately, it did not reach a large enough audience, ”Paananen commented.

Supercell has long been one of Finland’s largest taxpayers. In 2019, the company paid almost EUR 94 million in corporate taxes. In addition, the company’s employees and owners have recognized significant tax pays to the state.