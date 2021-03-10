Companies The fast food chain KFC is coming to Finland, with the goal of opening the first restaurant this year

According to the company’s new Finnish CEO, the recruitment of Finnish restaurant employees has already begun.

American fast food chain KFC aka Kentucky Fried Chicken will start business in Finland this year. The Estonian Apollo Group, which acquired the chain’s franchise rights in Finland and the Baltic countries, reports on this.

KFC Finland has been appointed President and CEO Janne Einola. According to him, Finland’s first KFC restaurant is scheduled to open this year, and recruitment of employees has already begun.

According to Einola, the location of the new restaurants will be announced later.

Apollo Group managing director Mauri Dorbekin According to Finland, the franchise right is a significant recognition for a company that does not come from the target market.

“Finland is almost as big a market as the entire Baltics, so with this opening, our market potential will grow by almost 100 percent. The launch of KFC in Finland is a significant effort and our most important business challenge this year, ”Dorbek says in the press release.

Known for its deep-fried chicken dishes, KFC has more than 23,000 restaurants in more than 140 countries, according to the Apollo Group. Eight of the restaurants are located in the Baltics.