Companies | The entrepreneurs of Tivoli Seitär tell how the wall went up: “Really touching”

Decades of Tivoli traditions are broken in the Seitärä family, when Tivoli, which has been operating since 1966, ceases operations.

Carnival Seitärä's operations will end, and the legendary amusement center will no longer be seen in Finnish cities next summer.

Another owner of Tivoli Mari Seiterä has read the comments generated by the termination news with tears in my eyes. Many people remember fun summer days on the merry-go-round.

“This has been really heartwarming,” says Seiterä.

Seitärä has been running the Tivoli for her spouse Tuomo Seitärän with since 1991. In thirty years, tour work has already become a way of life for the Seitärä couple. When the tour season ends, winter is always a new tour planned.

In recent years, however, there have been more and more challenges.

The most difficult thing has been to find workers for mobile, seasonal work in uncertain times. Especially in the last three years, recruitment has been really challenging.

“Even though things have already been agreed and we have written the contracts, when the day comes when you should have come to work, no one is seen or heard.”

The general uncertainty has taxed the self-sustainability of entrepreneurs. In the end, it was such a trial that Seitärä's mother urged her daughter and her husband to stop.

Although Seiterä was hurt by her mother's comment at first, she and her husband eventually came to the same decision.

“This situation, as it is today, doesn't look terribly good in the eyes of an entrepreneur.”

Carnival has employed about forty people every summer. In addition to the rotating workforce, young locals have also been hired for customer service tasks.

Often, when Seiterät asks in a job interview why a person wants to work at tivoli, the answer is that people are fascinated by the variety and the “wonderful adventure” that work enables.

“Work has been all that, but it is also work. It has often worked out in a harsh way for people who, however, have not been able to finish the whole season or have had a good enough time.”

Tivoli's tour life has been of its own kind. All summer long, both the workplace and the home of the employees have traveled with Tivoli in truck trailers.

The workers had their own small apartments in the wagons. In addition to them, there was a kitchen wagon where a professional chef prepared food for the workers three to four times a day.

The place was changed even every week. Often, after Tivoli was dismantled, they started driving to the new location on the same day. The same rumba continued throughout the summer season.

“After all, it's been like rotating the palette. But it has also been really meaningful when the work has been done for such a long time,” Seiterä says.

Long ones the fairground traditions are now coming to an end in the Seitärä family.

Tivoli Seiterä is a family business founded by Tuomo Seiterä's father Lauri Seiterä in 1966. Even before that, he was known as the founder of Linnanmäki's legendary mermaid hall, which also drew criticism.

The mermaid hall also received strong criticism at the time.

In the mermaid hall, the mermaids sat on the boards, and the customers had to throw balls to make the board tip over, causing the mermaid to fall into the water.

Mari Seiterä tells how at some point Ahti was also wanted among the mermaids. Then his spouse Tuomo Seiterä sat for a couple of weeks among those who were dropped.

Hall's operation ended in 1981.

Now Tuomo and Mari Seiterä are facing something new. Although it is sad to break the long tradition of tivoli, Mari Seiterä is relieved. Such that the burden has fallen off your shoulders.

Seiterä does not yet know what the future will bring for her and Tuomo. Now the couple plans to retire and put Tivoli's equipment and carousels up for sale.

He is looking forward to one thing in particular. This summer is the time to put up your own backyard for the first time in thirty years.