“I will never work at Total “, assures a young engineer interviewed by We Demain. “Total is an emblematic company of these multinationals which exploit fossil fuels disastrous for the planet“, explains Armelle Oger, journalist of the magazine.

“This violent position comes from engineers in training in the grandes écoles. In 2018, they created a collective and established a manifesto signed by more than 30,000 students. He wants ecological challenges to be part of the curriculum, as well as alternative training, more manual, with the development of sober technologies and they told Medef that if companies do not adapt, they will refuse to work there “., she explains on franceinfo, Wednesday, September 30.

“For these young engineers, the ecological stake is very important, it is the future and their responsibility, according to them. They no longer want work only for the money value, for the social rank that it gives. They do not want a job that is not in line with their convictions. This is another vision of society that can perhaps withstand the health crisis“, concludes Armelle Oger.