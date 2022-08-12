Friday, August 12, 2022
Companies | The electric car company of RJ Scaring, called the new Elon Musk, collapsed – Rivian's full-year losses rise to 5.3 billion euros

August 12, 2022
The company said its second-quarter net losses were more than $1.7 billion.

Electric car company Rivian is in deep trouble. The company said its net losses for the second quarter were more than 1.7 billion dollars, or about 1.65 billion euros.

At the same time, the company that manufactures electric SUVs and open-top trucks said that it estimates that its losses for the whole year will be 5.45 billion dollars, or about 5.3 billion euros.

According to Techcrunch just three months earlier, the company estimated its full-year losses to be $4.75 billion. The company blamed supply chain problems and rising raw material prices for the losses.

The California-based electric car startup’s second quarter revenue was approximately $364 million. The company was able to increase the production and deliveries of its first three models in April-June. The company was able to deliver less than 4,500 cars in the second quarter.

The company stubbornly sticks to its delivery goal for the whole year, i.e. about 25,000 cars. The goal is tough, because in January-June the company delivered a total of less than 5,700 cars.

Rivian is one of the most followed growth companies. Rj Scaringen the company he founded went public last November. The company’s IPO raised more money than any other similar IPO since 2014.

Anti immediately made Scaringe a billionaire. After the IPO, the stock appreciated by 47 percent by mid-December, raising Rivian’s market value higher than Ford Motor or General Motors.

Scaringe has been compared to Tesla’s CEO, among others To Elon Musk.

Since then, however, the course has dropped considerably.

