Companies | The document reveals the success of Sanna Marini’s company

Companies|The financial statement submitted to the authority tells about the first financial year of the former prime minister’s company. The company sells, among other things, Sanna Marin’s speaking gigs.

Trade register has registered the former prime minister Sanna Marini (sd) the company’s first financial statement. Marin founded Ma/Pi oy as his former special assistant Tuulia Pitkänen with in the summer of 2023.

Pitkänen said earlier For Talouselämä magazine the main figures of the financial year, i.e. turnover and profit, but more detailed information can now be found in the financial statement document released by the authority.