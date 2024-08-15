Companies | The deal for Starbucks’ new CEO makes him one of the highest paid executives in the United States

Companies|In addition to a decent salary, the CEO will have his own office in his hometown.

Cafe company Starbucks new CEO Brian Niccol gets into the club of the highest-earning managers in the United States with his salary, they say US media.

If Niccol reaches the goals set for him by the company, the contract could be worth 113 million dollars. In euros, the amount is approximately 103 million.

It is one of the largest recruitment packages in US corporate history. That’s four times the deal of Niccol’s predecessor.

Right from the start, Niccol will receive a cash bonus worth around EUR 9 million and share grants worth around EUR 68 million to compensate for the bonuses he lost when he left the previous company.

In a year, Niccol will earn about 1.5 million euros and about 3.3 million euros in bonuses depending on the company’s results. In addition to this, he receives a long-term share grant, the annual target value of which is approximately EUR 20.1 million. It is paid over several years.

Niccol takes over the task Chipotle Mexican Grill – from the burrito chain. There, his total salary was around 20.4 million euros, so the salary increase is noticeable. He worked at Chipotle since 2018 and during that time managed to increase the value of the shares by almost 800 percent.

Interesting a detail in the contract is that the boss does not have to move to Seattle, where the company’s headquarters are located. Instead, Niccol will have his own “small remote office” built in Newport Beach, California, where he lives. Niccol moved Chipotle’s headquarters there from Denver at the time.

Niccol becomes the fourth CEO of Starbucks in less than three years.

Starbucks justifies the huge salary deal with the company’s hard credit for the future CEO. According to it, Niccol has proven to be one of the most effective leaders in the industry. However, according to Kähvilajätti, Niccol must prove that he is worth the amount.

Only five other executives were awarded pay packages of more than USD 100 million, or about EUR 90.8 million, in 2023, according to salary information company Equilar’s June the report by. Among them, the CEO of the TPG Capital capital investment company got the best tenets Jon Winkelried.