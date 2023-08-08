Companies | The couple raised a collapsing company from the “valley of death” to success – HS set out to find out why one Finnish province is trying more than others

Marko and Tiina Jyllilä, the entrepreneurial couple of Relicomp, a metal company specializing in sheet metal technology, characterize the entrepreneurial spirit from Ostrobothnia as unyielding.

The entrepreneurial spirit of Ostrobothnia emerged hundreds of years ago from fields where grain grew poorly. HS traveled to the province to find out why the people of Ostrobothnia are still more enterprising than other Finns.

Se is powerful as what. It is almost ten meters high. Its name is Bogey.

The huge piece of equipment in the factory hall is Finland’s largest deep drawing press.

Here is something very basic. Of course, the biggest press in Finland can be found in South Ostrobothnia, if not anywhere else. In the province, bigger has always been better.