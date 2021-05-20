Companies The companies ordered to close due to Korona have already received new closure compensation of EUR 10 million

During the first week, compensation was paid to more than 730 applicant companies.

Due to the closure compensation opened a week ago, more than ten million euros have already been paid to companies designated to close their operations, says the State Treasury.

Closure compensation has both been applied for and paid the most to the catering industry. Regionally, most support was paid to the Uusimaa region.

Actors in the sports, amusement and recreation sectors have also been actively seeking compensation. According to the State Treasury, a total of more than 2,250 applications were received during the first week.

With compensation paid to companies that have been closed down by a government decision due to the interest rate, inflexible costs of their business, such as salaries.

The amount of compensation is based on how much of the business has been closed and how much the company’s expenses have been in February. At that time, the closure measures were not yet in force in the territory of any regional government agency, i.e., February is considered the normal month of Corona time.

The compensation covers companies with up to 49 employees.