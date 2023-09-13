Companies | The CEO of the oil company BP resigned unexpectedly, in the background of previous relationships with colleagues

Bernard Looney, who has been CEO of oil company BP since 2020, has resigned from his position

BP announced the resignation of its CEO unexpectedly on Tuesday evening. According to the company, Looney had admitted that he had not been open about his previous personal relationships with his colleagues.

Looney will be replaced by BP’s CFO as interim CEO Murray Auchinloss.

BP said on Tuesday that in May 2022, the company’s board investigated allegations related to Looney’s past personal relationships with colleagues. During that review, Looney also shared what kind of relationships he had with his colleagues before he became the company’s CEO. At the time, the board also did not find that Looney had violated the company’s ethical guidelines.

According to the company, however, new allegations have recently been made about Looney’s past relationships with colleagues, and the company has begun investigating the cases with outside legal counsel. On Tuesday, Looney had also told BP that he had not been completely open about his previous relationships during the previous investigation.

“The company has strong values ​​and the board expects everyone in the company to act in accordance with these values,” the oil company said in a statement, according to Bloomberg.

Bernard Looney was appointed CEO of BP in 2020.

Since his appointment as CEO, Looney has worked to promote a faster transition of the oil industry to low-carbon energy.

After his appointment, among other things, he set the goal that BP would become a zero-emissions company by 2050, FT says.

Although BP backed off some of its most ambitious emissions reduction goals earlier this year, it still has one of the most aggressive plans to cut oil production and expand into electric car charging and renewable energy activities, according to Bloomberg.