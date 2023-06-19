Companies | The CEO of the Ahlström family’s investment company is leaving his position

Lasse Heinonen, who is leaving his position, has been the CEO of A. Ahlström since 2018.

Alhström’s CEO of the family’s investment company A. Ahlström Lasse Heinonen will leave his position in the fall, the company says in its press release.

Heinonen has been the CEO of the company formerly known as Ahlstöm Capital since 2018. The company says it has started the search for a new CEO.

Heinonen has worked in several portfolio companies of A. Ahlström as a board member and chairman of the nomination committee, and he continues on the boards of Munksjö and GPV. In the company’s announcement, Heinonen describes the past years as fruitful.

In the same announcement, A. Ahlström’s chairman of the board Peter Seligson thanks Heino for his work in the management of the company.

“Under Lasse Heinonen’s leadership, the company’s strategy was updated, Ahlstrom-Munksjö was taken off the stock exchange to develop the next phase of the business, and several other acquisitions that create shareholder value were implemented,” says Seligson in the press release.

Fiber company Ahlström-Munksjö’s shares were delisted from the Helsinki stock exchange in June 2021. Investment company A. Ahlström was born earlier this spring, when Antti Ahlström Perilliset Oy was merged into Ahlström Capital.