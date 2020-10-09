Companies The bread company put the Reissumies character on the face mask, and some rage arose from it: “Leave the travelers now on the shelf”

The Reissumies character dressed in a face mask can be found in a million bread bags. “The traveler is not afraid to take a stand on something important to us,” says Fazer Bakery Marketing Manager.

Rye bread brandy Reissumies campaigned for the use of face masks by putting on the face mask of the Reissumies character appearing in his bread bags. The figure with the mask is printed on a total of one million bread bags.

Fazer reported on the subject on Friday morning, but the campaign was published on social media as early as Monday.

“The travel man takes the instinct and that’s why we put a mask on his face for this fall’s adventures. Hopefully as many people as possible will follow suit and Finland will keep the wheels turning ”, was written in Reissumiehi’s Facebook update.

Publication sparked a lively discussion on the bread brand’s Facebook page. In the debate, Fazer was accused of, among other things, “outrageous propaganda”. Some regretted that there was no evidence of the benefits of using masks and some that Fazer was taking advantage of the coronavirus epidemic in marketing.

“Yes, the travelers will remain on the shelf now,” one author summed up.

Many authors also understand Fazer’s solution. Some also praise the company as responsible.

Marketing Manager at Fazer Bakeries Ari Ahola acknowledges in the press release that the campaign has also provoked negative reactions.

“Our mask campaign has already aroused a lot of emotion and debate on social media for and against. The traveler is not afraid to take a stand for something important to us, ”says Ahola.

Finland has issued an official face mask recommendation in August. The Department of Health and Welfare (THL) updated the recommendation at the end of September so that the mask recommendation is extended to cover public interiors as well as public events where close contact cannot be avoided.

The recommendation concerns guidance on the stages of acceleration and spread of the coronavirus epidemic. Uusimaa, for example, is currently at the wound of the epidemic.