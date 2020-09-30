Companies The berry farm in Hattula made raspberry cultivation a top business

Thanks to new cultivation techniques, domestic raspberries will be picked at the end of September. “It’s pointless to imagine anyone getting into the same numbers just by moving open crops to tunnels.”

Hattula

“It doesn’t then nothing to do with farming, ”the berry entrepreneur Jussipekka Markkanen says right at the beginning.

So now, agriculture means cultivating a field, sowing seeds or seedlings, and fertilizing it. At some point, pesticides may be applied. Then nature basically takes care of the rest until the crop is ripe for harvest in late summer.

Growing berries in growth tunnels is a very different species.

At the end of September, the strawberry seedlings of the berry farm in the village of Tyrvymmene, Hattula, are still full of semi-ripe berries and raw berries. Also from the tall and lush raspberry bush, crop crumbs are still collected in the shelters of the growth tunnels.

“Even if there is enough heat, there is so little light that most of these raw grains no longer have time to ripen. After a couple of weeks at the latest, we roll the plastics off the tunnels and set the seedlings away, ”says Markkanen.

As a high school student, Eino Markkanan (left) decided to leave the game of hockey to a lesser level and become the successor of the farm run by his father Jussipekka Markkanen. “Tunnel farming made this an interesting business.”­

Because seedlings grow in pots, they need to be watered and fed daily. In principle, it would be operated by a computer-controlled vending machine, but in practice the farmer takes care of his seedlings throughout the growing season from morning to night.

“The automation system initially measured nutrients and moisture and adjusted irrigation and fertilization accordingly, but it didn’t work properly. Yes, you have to go to the plants yourself to feel how they can and what they need, ”says Markkanen.

When the work is done diligently and knows how to do its thing, the prize is princely. The raspberry crop, which grows in the open air, normally ripens within 2-3 weeks at the turn of July-August. In Markkanen, the harvest season has lasted almost four months since the beginning of June.

During that time, 110,000 kilograms of raspberries and 40,000 kilograms of strawberries have been harvested from 5.7 hectares of arable land. Four hectares of arable land are in tunnels. With raspberries, the harvest in the tunnel is more than ten times that of open ground.

Also the financial result is excellent.

Last year, Tyrvänni berry and vegetable company had a turnover of EUR 1.2 million and a profit after taxes of EUR 456,000. This year, turnover will already rise to more than one and a half million euros. The relative share of the result remains at the same level.

“But that, too, has to say that it is pointless to imagine that anyone would get into the same numbers just by moving open crops into the tunnel. This requires quite a lot of knowledge and experience. ”

Markkasen the first lessons of cultivation came from a homestead in Joroinen.

“It was a typical small farm with a few cows and hay, grain and strawberries were also grown. Dad drove a taxi. We had five children and we had to get more income. At that time, vegetables and flowers were also grown in greenhouses. The production was sold at Varkaus Market Square. That’s where you learned to work. ”

Markkanen went to study the field at Muuruvesi Agricultural School and continued his studies as a hortonomist at the current Leppa University of Applied Sciences.

After that, he spent nine years as a production manager in a company that grew flowers and seedlings in greenhouses, among other things.

Wife the home farm happened to be located just three kilometers from the Lepa school. There Markkanen moved to become a full-time agricultural entrepreneur 20 years ago. The marriage ended, but Markkanen remained to keep the space.

“I tried everything from beehive cultivation. Garlic, zucchini, corn, potatoes, among others. In the end, I ended up with a strawberry. ”

He first tried cultivation in a growth tunnel in 2011. Now traditional open field cultivation has completely disappeared. Some of the strawberries are still in the field, but those seedlings also grow in boxes, ie out of the ground.

“It gives a double crop, there is no weed problem and the conditions are easier to control.”

Although a tunnel assembled from metal arches and plastic looks simple, it is not a cheap investment. With all irrigation and other systems, a hectare of tunnel costs between 100,000 and 140,000 euros. Today, 30% investment support is available for their construction. In addition, bank loans receive interest subsidies.

“The tunnels would have been built without the supports. We receive very little other support, less than half a percent of turnover. ”

Extending the growing season is based not only on heat-storing tunnels, but also on planting seedlings in many batches. Both strawberry and raspberry seedlings are purchased from the Netherlands.

Eino (left) and Jussipekka Markkanen monitor the condition of the seedlings daily and adjust watering and fertilization as needed.­

Raspberry seedlings are stored in the Netherlands in a cold-frozen dormant state. They are brought and planted in the Markkaste tunnels in four batches, every two weeks from March. The farm uses about 200,000 euros a year to purchase seedlings.

Already in early March, before the outbreak of the corona epidemic, nine seasonal workers from Ukraine came to work, but the father and son also took part in the planting contract.

“The first seedlings will be harvested in early June. A well-groomed raspberry seedling produces a harvest in the tunnel for about eight weeks, ”says Eino Markkanen.

22-year-old Eino already decided to keep the space as a high school student. Now he is studying to become a tradenoma, but does summers and leisure work on the farm.

The seedlings may not be any dozen items, but Markkaset visits producers in the Netherlands three times during the winter and spring to follow the growth and select the best products.

“Good relations with seedling producers are important. If you just place an order there, you will definitely get a little worse stuff than a customer you know. ”

Sea buckthorn berry and vegetable raspberry boxes are sold in S Group stores throughout Finland, among other places.­

Many other inputs from production also come from abroad.

The growing medium for the seedlings is coconut bark imported from India. It is a peat-like material but is more permeable to water. Dutch consultants visit the farm twice a year to advise. You can also ask them for advice during the growing season if you have problems with fertilization or plant diseases. Even the bumblebee communities living in the growth tunnels have been imported from Holland.

“We also buy a pollination service in the vicinity, which means we have rented beehives next to the orchard. Bees also apply a biological gray mold control to flowers. It is a product invented by a Finnish company, which is in a box at the mouth of the nest. The substance infects bees in Turkey as they leave the nest. ”

Beekeepers rent beehives to farmers to pollinate plants. On the Markkaste farm, hired bees also apply a biological anti-mold agent to the flowers.­

No herbicides are needed in tunnel cultivation because the seedlings grow in pots. Pests are also biologically controlled by, among other things, predatory mites.

Fruit and the Executive Director of the Berry Farmers Association Miika Ilomäki according to all tunnel cultivation is not as greenhouse as in Markkas.

“It could mean pulling a tunnel over an open-grown crop. However, if the seedlings are completely removed from the ground, there are also many benefits from an environmental point of view. For example, fertilizers can be recycled on growing media and do not leak into the environment, ”he says.

A very small part of the strawberry grows in tunnels. They already contain a significant proportion of raspberries.

“It is a very sensitive plant and often suffers from winter damage,” Ilomäki says.

Yet At the end of September, a few pickers from Ukraine will work in the Markkaste tunnels. At the time of the busiest harvest season, there were a total of 54 of them. The entry problems of foreign pickers were buzzing in the spring.

“The company that cared about the workers kept assuring that they would be able to come. I have already learned in previous work that it is not worth worrying about something that cannot be influenced and losing a night’s sleep. Everything is clarified in one way or another. In the end, we got just the number of pickers we wanted, ”says Markkanen.

Raspberry seedlings are planted in pots in four batches every two weeks. After the growing season, the plants are dried and crushed as a soil improver.­

The company has a packing plant near Lepa, which also employs 5-6 people during the harvest season.

During the growing season, Markkaset themselves spend long days caring for seedlings, selling them, packing them and even transporting the products to some shops in the vicinity. The farm’s products are also sold in the S Group’s grocery stores throughout Finland.

Eventually the effects of the labor shortage on the horticultural sector as a whole were smaller than feared.

According to Ilomäki, about 80 percent of the workforce needed by the industry was obtained.

“About half of the normal amount came from foreign labor. It was patched up by domestic labor and self-picking was really popular when people traveled a lot at home anyway. The situation was also alleviated by the fact that seasonal workers were exceptionally allowed to change employers in the middle of the season without having to obtain a new work permit, ”says Ilomäki.

The same pickers could thus move to more northern farms as the crop matured.