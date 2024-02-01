Companies | The bed store that drove customers to the brink of rage applied for renovation

Sisuste-Peltoniemi, which sells luxury beds, has submitted a renovation application. At the end of last year, HS reported on the long delays in the company's deliveries.

Uproar The bed store Sisuste-Peltoniemi, caught in the middle, has submitted a restructuring application.

Helsingin Sanomat reported in October from a family business from Lahti, whose customers had problems getting the order products they paid for. The company sells Yankee and motor beds, so-called luxury beds, manufactured in Sweden.

For example, one customer waited almost two years for a bed that cost almost 4,000 euros. At the same time, the company markets the beds on its website with a 60-day delivery guarantee.

CEO of Sisuste-Peltoniemi Juhana Peltoniemi granted HS at that time in the interview the company is struggling with supply issues. In addition, he admitted that the company had financial difficulties. However, Peltoniemi emphasized that he will complete all orders in good order and with honor.

Renovation application has been submitted to the Päijät-Häme district court as unfinished, says the licensing lawyer Jukka Haapajoki.

“At this stage, I can only tell you that the application will be completed in the next few weeks. The application is still missing certain documents that were not received in this schedule,” says Haapajoki.

As early as September 2022, the Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority urged to consider buying products from the company. Already at that time, an extraordinary number of complaints had been made about the company.

Even so, this Thursday in the company's online store, you could still add products to the shopping cart normally.