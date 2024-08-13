Companies | The appointment of a new CEO sent Starbucks shares soaring

Companies|Brian Niccol, who gained a good reputation at the head of the fast food chain, becomes CEO of the world’s largest coffee shop chain, Starbucks.

World On Tuesday, the largest coffee chain Starbucks appointed the CEO of the Chipotle Mexican Grill fast food chain Brian Niccollin as its new CEO.

The news agency reports about it Reuters.

The appointment of Niccol, who has a good reputation, sent Starbucks shares up more than 20 percent on Tuesday.

Starbucks has more than 38,000 coffee shops around the world. There are four coffee shops in the chain in Finland.

Niccol started at the head of Mexican-style fast food Chipotle in 2018. Since then, the company’s sales have grown dramatically, and the stock value has more than tripled in the last five years.

Outgoing CEO of Starbucks Laxman Narasimhan on the other hand, has not succeeded so well in his task. He was appointed CEO only a year and a half ago with the task of “recreating” the world’s largest coffee shop chain.

Starbucks has since lost almost a quarter of its value. Challenges for the chain have been created by, among other things, increased competition and decreased demand in the United States and China.

“This is a significant win for Starbucks. Niccol has earned the respect and trust of the investment community, and he will be given the necessary leeway to make investments and time to turn Starbucks around,” an analyst at financial company BTIG Peter Saleh told Reuters.

Niccol is only the sixth CEO of the more than 50-year-old cafe chain.

Founder of the Starbucks coffee business Howard Shultz managed the company for a total of 23 years in three different parts.