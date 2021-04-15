Companies The American company wants to buy the listed company Nordic ID for EUR 8.1 million

There is a premium of about 26 percent to the closing price of Nordic ID on Wednesday for the takeover bid of the US Brady Corporation.

Helsinki A cash purchase offer has been made for Nordic ID, which is listed on the stock exchange’s First North list.

The American industrial company Brady Corporation is offering EUR 3.30 per share for the RFID technology company Nordic ID, or a total of EUR 8.1 million, Nordic ID says in its release.

The Offer Price per share is approximately 26.0 percent higher than the closing price of Nordic ID on Wednesday.

“The RFID and IoT market is currently undergoing accelerating market consolidation. This was to be expected with RFID–as technology becomes more widespread. As a small independent company, Nordic ID would be exposed to external market risks, ”says Nordic ID’s CEO Juuso Lehmuskoski in the bulletin.

The Board of Directors of Nordic ID unanimously recommends to the shareholders to accept the tender offer. The shareholders of Nordid IC, representing a total of approximately 59.2 percent of the shares, have irrevocably committed to accept the tender offer.

The offer period is scheduled to begin on Friday and is expected to last approximately four weeks.

If Brady acquires control of more than 90 percent of Nordic ID’s stock, it plans to begin the process of delisting Nordic ID from the stock exchange’s First North marketplace.

Brady plans to retain Nordic ID’s headquarters and RFID–technology product development center in Salo.

Brady manufactures labels, hardware, printing hardware and software. Its share is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.