A recent study by Wired points out a worrying detail about video game development. There is a common denominator among large companies and it is that those that lay off the most creatives are those that are now working with AI.

The topic of AI and video game development is certainly worryingbecause it is believed that Artificial Intelligence can already make video games, however, in a previous article, a former Blizzard developer shows us with balls and sticks that this is not true.

Microsoft has already fired a good number of creatives who were at Activision Blizzard and the funny thing is that according to the research, This studio really seems to be using AI in several projects.

A survey carried out by the organizers of the Game Developers Conference found that 49% of the more than 3,000 respondents said their workplace used AI, and four in four said they had ethical concerns about its use.

Far from being a tool or a kind of accompaniment, AI is replacing the human hand, closing thousands of jobs. Many will say with their hand on their hip that it was something that was going to happen and that the progress is really great.

Emails recovered by Wired claim that Activision was approving the use of ChatGPT-3.5 to create concept art via AI. Instead of complaining, the artists or those involved in this exercise did not say anything for fear of being fired. And many of these workers are not unionized.

The use of AI in video games is leading to unionization of studios

Not long ago we told you that several Bethesda workers managed to unionize, for a simple reason: layoffs at Activision Blizzard, Tango Gameworks and other studios were very expensive.

Is AI directly to blame? Sort of, because part of those restructurings were due to the heavy cost of the Activision Blizzard acquisition and many jobs were supposedly redundant.

The unionization of workers in the video game industry will not only aim to introduce some kind of dental plan for workers, but also to ensure that the use of AI is more internally regulated and that jobs are not affected, but rather benefited. The situation is delicate and must be addressed in some way.

If AI is still being used to cut costs and make more money, something is going wrong. How do you see this situation? Follow the conversation on Discord from TierraGamer and don’t miss the best of gaming in our feed Google news.

