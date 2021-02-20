The Ministry of Finance has developed an approach that will make it possible to classify the companies that fall under the sanctions, writes RBC. For this, a special section will be created in the state resource intended for the publication of corporate reports.

We are talking about the state information resource of financial statements (GIRBO), which was created by Rosstat, and since 2020 is supervised by the Federal Tax Service (FTS). The data on it is posted by all companies, except for budgetary organizations (but not state-owned companies), the Central Bank and financial organizations that submit reports to it, religious organizations, as well as enterprises whose reports contain state secrets, and companies that have come under foreign sanctions.

Thus, now the sanctioned companies do not publish their reports at the GIRBO. The draft law prepared by the Ministry of Finance presupposes the creation of a special closed part within the resource, where reports containing “sensitive information” will be published. The document is planned to be submitted to the government by October.

The first applicants to publish reports in the new closed part of GIRBO will be 23 companies exempted from the obligation to publish data due to inclusion in the sanctions lists of the United States, the European Union and Ukraine. In addition to them, one individual has the right not to submit reports – billionaire Viktor Vekselberg, the main owner of the Renova holding, which owns large stakes in Rusal, Akado, Regional Airports and other companies.

The rest of the companies from the list that have the right not to publish their reports on GIRBO will probably also get the opportunity to post them in the new secret section. It is assumed that only the authorities will have access to it.