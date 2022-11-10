Counting down the days until one of the discount events most anticipated of the year, the Good End 2022, the Mexicans are preparing to buy your desired products and comparing prices and payment methods, as well as deciding in which format to make your purchases, however, we will continue to share useful information so that make your purchases better.

On this occasion we will share with you which are the companies that have the most claims or reports for breach of their offers and promotionsalthough we will not be able to share this year’s ones with you, because the edition has not yet taken place, we will share the last edition’s ones with you.

We recommend you read:

The Federal Consumer Protection Agency (Profeco) is the agency in charge of informing, advising and accompanying clients during this discount periodthat is why according to the complaints, complaints and claims that the dependency obtained last year, we will share a list with you so that you keep these companies in mind.

It should be noted that the prophet each edition ensures that stores respect and enforce the consumer rights. That is why, during the Good end, buyers can present their complaints to Profeco. In case you find any irregularity in the promotions or offersif these are not respected or any other problem, they must express it to the instance.

We recommend you read:

What are the stores that had the most complaints in the Good End 2021?

The stores with the most claims in the Good End 2021 were:

Sam’s Club, with 85 complaints.

Walmart, with 62 complaints.

Soriana, with 37 complaints.

Likewise, the prophet shared that, on the subject of false offers, Chedraui stood out in that subject due to a promotion of dog croquettes that offered a 25 percent discount in physical store or online, however, in the same week it rose 27 percent, therefore, they were 2 percent more expensive.

It should be remembered that the edition of the Good End 2022 will take place from November 18 to 21hoping that several people have already obtained the payment of your bonus or at least a part. According to the analyzes that have been carried out, it is estimated that thousands of buyers will seek to acquire washing machines, clothes, stoves and television screens for this discount event.