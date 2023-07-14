«Emirates Today» learned from a source in the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation that a large number of establishments and companies affiliated with free zones in various emirates of the country have been able, during the recent period, to attract hundreds of national cadres to work for them, despite the fact that they are not currently included in the Emiratisation targets. , which is concerned with private sector companies registered with the Ministry, which employ 50 or more skilled workers.

The country has more than 40 multi-disciplinary free zones, at the level of the Emirates, in which non-Emiratis are allowed full ownership of projects.

In general, cadres working in free zones are not directly subject to the law regulating labor relations, as each free zone has an authority or authority that enjoys its own laws and regulations that apply to employees working within its scope, with the obligation that employment contracts comply with the labor law.

The source, who asked not to be named, confirmed that there are a number of free zone companies that have provided job opportunities for experienced citizens and recent graduates in various fields and sectors, after presenting attractive job offers and direct “voluntary” financial and administrative benefits to certain citizens, with the aim of benefiting from their experiences and energies. Or by participating in the open days for employment, as it is a platform that provides many job opportunities for citizens in companies operating in various economic sectors in all emirates of the country.

He pointed out that this trend of the free zone companies contributed to a large extent in increasing the total rates of Emiratisation in the private sector in general, especially in light of the direction of the Ministry and the Competitiveness Council for Emirati Cadres (Nafis), to work to increase Emiratisation in these companies, by allowing national cadres of employees Free zone companies operating in the country must register on the Nafes platform, on the terms of users working in the private sector, to take advantage of the advantages and opportunities offered by the platform to citizens.

The total number of citizens working in skilled jobs with private sector establishments in the country, as of July 7, is 79,000 citizens, working for 17,000 establishments registered with the ministry.

According to the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, the total number of citizens working in free zones at the state level, during the first quarter of this year, was about 1,600 citizens, although these areas were not covered by the Emiratisation targets, stressing that the voluntary commitment to provide job opportunities In companies operating in free zones, it reflects keenness to support the private sector to raise the Emiratisation index, and stresses the importance of participating and qualifying Emirati cadres through available jobs or training programs.

The Emirati Cadres Competitiveness Council (Nafes) called on citizens working in free zone companies operating in the country to register on the “Nafes” platform, on the same terms as other users, to take advantage of the opportunities offered by the platform for national cadres, and to obtain the benefits that citizens working for companies get. the private sector itself.

Special permit

Most of the authorities or bodies of free zones in the country impose a “quota” or a certain limit on the number of work visas that can be issued to each facility registered with the zone for workers from outside the country, while companies can increase the number of these visas either by moving to larger office spaces, or by applying for an increase The number of available visas, subject to the approval of the concerned free zone authority.

According to the laws of the free zones in the country, it is not permissible for any person who obtains a work visa from the visa section of the Free Zone Authority to work except with the sponsoring company in the Hamriyah Free Zone. Working outside it requires a special permit.

Electronic fraud in the name of “domestication”

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation revealed that it had detected a “fake” message sent through digital and electronic channels, including the official logo of it and other government agencies.

It called on the Ministry not to respond to this fraudulent message, and to communicate immediately with the relevant security authorities to report it, if received.

The Ministry provides several channels to communicate with it, whether by employers or workers, including the hotline service 80060, the smart application (MOHRE), and the Ministry’s website (www.mohre.gov.aeIn cases of complaints, it is also possible to visit one of the Tawafuq centers directly, for the category (People of Determination and Senior Citizens – Registration of Complaints of Free Zones).

%34 growth in companies registered with “wage protection”

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation confirmed that the number of private sector companies registered in the wage protection system witnessed a significant growth during the first quarter of this year, amounting to 34%, pointing to the development of the wage protection system by the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates, with technology that allows the ministry to establish A database and information on the processes of paying wages to workers in the private sector, and the extent to which operating establishments are committed to paying wages at the agreed time and amount.

Under the wage protection system, the wages of workers in private sector establishments are transferred through banks, exchange companies and financial institutions that provide the service, through partnerships with the banking sector and financial institutions in the country.

The Ministry called on all establishments registered with it to pay the wages of their employees and workers on their due date through the wage protection system, as the worker’s wage is due starting from the day following the end of the period specified on the basis of the wage in the contract.