Miguel Ángel Merino (Madrid, 61 years old), first executive of Línea Directa Aseguradora, does not hide his enthusiasm for going public. It will do so on Thursday, April 29 and will mean placing the third branch firm on the market together with Mapfre and Catalana de Occidente. Línea Directa Aseguradora, the 13th company in the sector by volume of premiums, is a 100% subsidiary of Bankinter and will be listed on the system listingIn other words, one share of the insurer will be delivered for each one of the bank.

With 25 years of activity, it is a unique case in a closed and traditional sector such as the insurer, which received it with mistrust and convinced of its failure. However, his data soon caused others to follow suit, albeit with little success. Today its main competitor, in the words of the CEO, is Mutua Madrileña, with which it shares a sales system without intermediaries, which partly explains its high profitability.

Línea Directa jumps onto the floor with a return on equity (ROE) of 35%, “the highest in the sector in Europe,” says this executive. The explanation is in a ratio of expenses and claims “that improves by almost 10 points to our competition, thanks to a very sophisticated selection of risks using the big data. This situation allows us to offer a price up to 30% more competitive than the market average to 3.2 million customers ”. Its turnover is almost 900 million euros; These numbers have been obtained organically, without resorting to purchases or mergers.

However, in the market there are doubts about the advantages that going to be listed for Línea Directa will have. Bankinter will retain 17.4% of the shares, although it will have no director to free itself from the capital requirements that it now suffers from being imposed by the European Central Bank. In fact, Línea Directa explains part of Bankinter’s success, which has multiplied its initial investment in Línea Directa by 3.5 and from which it has received 1,207 million in dividends.

For Cartival, the firm of Jaime Botín, represented by his son Alfonso Botín-Sanz de Sautuola y Naveda, the IPO will also be advantageous because it will revalue its shareholding package. Botín is Executive Vice Chairman of Bankinter and Chairman of Línea Directa, representing 20% ​​of its shares in the capital.

Question. Almost 40% of its shares will be in the hands of Bankinter and the Botín family, after which the firm will remain under their control. Why go public?

Answer. It will give us more flexibility, strength and strategic independence, in addition to strengthening the capital structure. We hope to continue maintaining a relationship with Bankinter, as always, but it is a boost for the firm to join the club of listed insurers, which is a plus in transparency. In addition, it will be shown that the bank and the insurer are worth more separately than together.

P. What can this greater strength be translated into?

R. It will provide us with the power to grow and enter new lines of business. We are in cars and home and, for three years, in health. We are interested in high-growth businesses that can be massively distributed. The funeral branch and, in some way, the life branch, which although it is more complex due to its financial component, fit into this definition. We do not rule out anything, we have everything under study.

P. Also buy a company?

R. We are more comfortable with organic growth, but nothing is out of the question.

P. The crisis and the climatic phenomena have taken their toll on insurers. Doesn’t it seem like a delicate moment to go public?

R. In 2020 the volume of premiums in cars fell 2% and we grew 1%. This has been the case in other moments of crisis. Because of our strategy, we are an attractive countercyclical security, with high growth and profitability prospects. What everyone wants.

P. Some analysts believe that they may receive a takeover bid. They even point out that this may be Cartival’s goal to sell its most expensive package. What do you think?

R. Everything can be bought and sold, but whoever wants to stay with this company can now prepare their wallet. I think we are worth much more than the 1,434 million in which we have been valued, by the way, the lowest band of the different analyzes.

P. Do you know what Bankinter and Los Botín could do if an offer came in?

R. They have told us by word of mouth that their intention is to maintain participation.

P. But only in word?

R. Yes, although they have historically shown that they are very loyal shareholders of this company.

P. The economic crisis is accelerating technological and social changes. How do they deal with this situation?

R. The changes are final and very profound. That is why I believe that insurers that are not flexible, efficient and innovative are not going to have a future. They will be left behind. This sector is traditional and partly outdated. I think you will have trouble adapting to cultural and social changes. It is not only a question of price, you also have to establish a friendly relationship with the customer. We seek to have a different relationship, not just keep in touch when there is a problem.

P. Some say they are cheap to attract customers but then they raise the prices in the renovation …

R. According to ICEA, our average premium on cars is 13% cheaper and at home 24%. If so, many would leave and what the Gain Dynamic study says is that we retain 91.3% versus 88% of the market.