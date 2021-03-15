Companies Tesla renews the titles of its management team: Elon Musk is now officially the “techno king”

Tesla has renewed the titles of its management team.

Electric car company Tesla has officially changed its CEO Elon Muskin the title “Technes of Tesla” in English, “Technoking of Tesla”.

Musk’s position in the company remains unchanged. He tells about it CNBC, according to which the change of title has been officially notified to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

At the same time, Tesla’s CFO Zach Kirkhorn has been awarded the title of “Master of Money”, Master of Coin in English.

Tesla has not commented on the reasons behind the change of title.

New the background to the titles may be Tesla’s $ 1.5 billion announcement in February worth of investment in Bitcoin cryptocurrency. At the same time, Tesla said it is working to make it possible to buy its cars with bitcoins “in the near future”.

After the announcement, the value of bitcoin started to rise. Musk has also raised bitcoin on Twitter. In late January, Musk added the word #bitcoin to his Twitter profile, and a cryptocurrency the value bounced 20 percent. Later in February He noted that the cryptocurrency is bitcoin Owning is just a slightly better solution than regular cash.

Musk and Tesla’s government have been sued by Musk from a reckless tweet, which the SEC has been trying to curb as early as 2018.

Saturday bitcoin the value rose first times over $ 60,000.