Companies Tesla billionaire Elon Musk threatened to organize workers on Twitter, authority ordered to hire resigned union asset

Electric car company Tesla has repeatedly violated labor laws, according to the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB), the U.S. Labor Rights Enforcement Authority.

For example, Tesla has illegally dismissed a pro-union employee. According to the authority’s order, Tesla must recruit the employee in question. In addition, the company’s CEO Elon Muskin need to remove the tweet commenting on the organization of employees, which was seen as threatening.

The NLRB’s decision came to light on Thursday. As late as Friday morning in Finnish time, Musk’s tweet was available on Twitter.

“There is nothing to stop the Tesla car plant team from voting for the union. Can do so tomorrow if they wish. But why pay the union membership fees and give up stock options in vain? ” Musk wrote in May 2018.

According to the authority, the content of the message is threatening and illegal because it says that employees who vote to join a union will lose their interests.

In the United States, companies are allowed to make negative predictions about the effects of unionization. Instead, it is forbidden to threaten employees with sanctions if they form an alliance.

In addition, Tesla is said to have blocked its employees from speaking to members of the press and interrogated its pro-union employees.

Tesla has denied the authority’s allegations of illegality. The NLRB has no power to impose penalties on companies or corporate management. Its decision can be appealed to a federal court.

Two weeks then it turned out that Teslan the shareholder has sued Musk and the company’s Board of Directors. The shareholder has alleged that Muskin’s use of Twitter violates his 2018 agreement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. At the time, the Commission suspected Musk was misleading investors when he hinted that he would pull Tesla off the stock exchange. After that tweet, Musk stepped down from Tesla’s board chairman’s ball.

In the 2018 tweet case, Musk promised the Commission that Tesla’s lawyers would check his tweets in advance. Meanwhile, Musk and Tesla agreed to pay $ 20 million to mediate with the authority.