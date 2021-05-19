Companies Terhi Karasjärvi came with game consoles, weekly challenges and a palm beach – now he explains why the young woman as CEO was too much for some

Terhi Karasjärvi thinks that corporate culture is granite, which creates the basis for success. He believes that jobs should create an atmosphere where employees dare to challenge their managers.

Terhi Karasjärvi wants the workplace to be an extension of the home. There you can have fun, relax and talk about difficult things. ­

Business Director Terhi Karasjärvi did not believe in quotas.

At the age of 12, it was clear to the daughter of a father and entrepreneur who had a career in a large corporation what he wanted. He would go to high school and then to business school. That’s what happened.