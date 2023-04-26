Companies | Technology giants Microsoft and Alphabet published their results for the beginning of the year

The company says that behind the profitable start of the year were successes in the field of cloud and artificial intelligence services.

A technology giant Microsoft made a profit of 18.3 billion dollars in January-March and increased its profit by nine percent compared to a year ago, the company said in its announcement on Wednesday.

The turnover for the first quarter increased by seven percent compared to a year ago, amounting to 52.9 billion dollars.

The company says that behind the profitable start of the year were successes in the field of cloud and artificial intelligence services. In terms of cloud services, turnover increased by 22 percent to 28.5 billion dollars.

The result also announced by Google’s parent company Alphabet. The company made a profit of 15.1 billion dollars, which is well over a billion less than a year ago, when the result for the first quarter was 16.4 billion dollars, according to the results release.

In January–March, the group’s turnover increased by three percent compared to a year ago and was 69.8 billion dollars.