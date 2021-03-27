Companies Technology company Uros has a huge turnover, but the billions do not reflect the value of the company’s own service production

The authority will impose a penalty payment on the missing auditor’s report of the company relocating its headquarters to Switzerland.

Finnair, Among the large Finnish companies such as Kemira and Amer Sports, the technology company Uros has made an effort in a few years in terms of turnover.

The company has gained publicity not only after sponsoring the Uros Live arena in Tampere, but also thanks to its huge growth. The company last made headlines this week when it said it would move its headquarters from Finland to Switzerland and plan to list on the stock exchange.

However, the company’s 2.65 billion turnover reported in the 2019 financial statements should not be directly compared with the success of many other industries. The size of the turnover is explained by the fact that the company’s turnover does not include only the value of the services it produces itself. Turnover also includes equipment purchased from others that is many times more valuable than its own services and passes through the company.

The male business is built around the so-called Internet of Things, or IoT services. The company has agreements with numerous telecom operators around the world, and a significant part of the business is simplified by the fact that the company increases access to the equipment of its customer partner companies on the Internet.

“If a device manufacturer wants its home appliances to be connected to their own system, for example, it can buy a service from us. This means that we add a virtual sim card to the devices, for example. If even an Asian device manufacturer sends devices to 150 countries, the device will then connect to the Internet when it is turned on anywhere in the world, ”the company’s main owner Jyrki Hallikainen tells BTI.

Jyrki Hallikainen­

According to Hallikainen, this way, for example, the manufacturer can know where in the world the equipment is used and can collect information about equipment failure, for example.

About a Finn The services of a group consisting of a management company and numerous subsidiaries are monetized in subsidiaries around the world. According to Hallikainen, the subsidiaries report turnover in each country in accordance with the accounting rules of that country, which vary from country to country.

At the Group level, net sales are reported in Finland in what the company calls the gross principle.

“We prepare the financial statements in accordance with Finnish accounting legislation. So we buy equipment from our equipment suppliers. Equipment is our raw material. They are recorded as purchases in the accounts, and we process them by putting software in them. We put our value added here and our margin on top of this. The equipment is then sold through our distribution network. Our value added with a turnover of 2.6 billion is about 200 million.

It was also stated in the 2018 financial statements that Uros buys the device, adds its own product to it and sells it back to the same device manufacturer, but this has been incorrectly recorded in the financial statements, according to Hallikainen.

The company’s growth rate has been strong, as when Uros reported in its financial statements this week that its turnover already exceeded EUR 2.65 billion and operating profit before taxes exceeded EUR 170 million, in 2016 the group was still in the red and had a turnover of only tens of millions.

However, according to the financial statements, the profits are not shown in the company’s cash register but are recorded as receivables, ie as a customer debt to the company. According to the 2019 financial statements, receivables amounted to more than EUR 330 million at the end of the year and more than EUR 500,000 at the cash desk. According to Hallikainen, this is completely normal, as the invoices have a payment period and the money does not have time to enter the company’s cash desk at the time of preparing the financial statements.

The company in 2019 The financial statements figures were not available until this week, when the company submitted its consolidated financial statements to the trade register. A penalty payment procedure was initiated against Hallikaista in early March due to the delay. The financial statements were signed in June 2020 and still lack the signature of the auditor. The missing signature was reported earlier Kauppalehti.

According to the National Board of Patents and Registration, the penalty payment is still in force due to the missing auditor’s report.

“The reason for this delay is the corona pandemic. When we operate globally, the coronavirus situation in some countries has been so severely affected that there has been a delay in obtaining the information needed for financial statements. The audit is almost complete. Certain information has yet to be obtained, ”says Hallikainen.

If the male still does not deliver the missing papers, the NBPR will impose a penalty payment. Lawyer of the NBPR Jussi Huolmanin according to that, the NBPR will consider imposing a penalty payment on other members of the Board of Uros.

The male is a family company with a major shareholder on the board Jyrki Hallikainen in addition, he is currently the CEO of the Uros Group Jerry Raatikainen, for Hallikainen’s daughter Unna Hallikainen left the board on the last day of last year. However, the Companies Act would require that the company has at least three members on the board.

“If the letter is not picked up in Switzerland,” we need to consider whether it is justified to impose a penalty payment on another member of the board. Or is the company going through a write-off procedure? Huolman says.

Raatikainen, who belongs to the family circle, also lives in Switzerland. The liquidation procedure would in practice mean the liquidation of the company.

Hallikainen saysthat, for example, the Connect service to be added to household appliances is the core of the company’s business. In addition, the company makes systems for analyzing and monitoring water and liquids, for example.

According to the company, it has gained a foothold in the water business in Russia. It says it has a € 150 million contract with a Russian customer. Hallikainen says that co-operation has taken place in Finland, for example Jyväskylän Energia, current Alvan with. Hallikainen does not open in detail where everywhere the company is involved in the water business, but says that the company’s products are involved in the distribution of water in an area that covers hundreds of millions of people.

“For example, with a product called Sense, we can measure clean water production and water quality. We have developed a smart sensor that is put in contact with water or any liquid. The sensor is connected to our cloud service, ”sends data from the measurement object and the cloud service interprets the data. The results are sent to the location desired by the customer. Makes a count there and transfers the results to the format and location desired by that client.

In addition, the company has another product related to the water business, Flow.

“It is based on the fact that there are sensors and gauges in the water network” that send information to the water utility about leaks in the pipeline, for example.

Of the year At the end of 2019, the company had only 60 employees, and salaries and ancillary costs were paid in excess of four million euros. According to Hallikainen, the company’s payrolls today have almost one hundred employees, which is a small number compared to the company’s financial figures. However, according to Hallikainen, the subsidiaries use local service providers, for example in installations. Most of the employees are in Oulu, where the company’s product development takes place.

“We have built a scalable business. When more customers are added to this IoT platform, ”customer additions do not bring us more staff but more profit. Clients can be duplicated in quotation marks without adding staff.

According to financial statements and tax information, the salaries of the company’s employees have not increased significantly from 2018 to 2019, although in 2018 the company already made 120 million profits with a few dozen employees. According to Hallikainen, however, this does not tell the whole truth about remuneration, as the company also rewards its employees with options.

“The company has 100 million shares and the company has an extensive stock option program. We currently have 16 million stock options that can reward our employees. Roughly one-seventh of the company’s ownership will be transferred to the company’s employees in the future, which is a rather generous option scheme, ”says Hallikainen.