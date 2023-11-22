Companies | Sweden’s Tesla dispute is completely in shambles – Elon Musk denies the deal

According to the mediator, the Swedish subsidiary has no room for maneuver in Sweden’s Tesla dispute.

Labor market dispute between the electric car manufacturer Tesla and the Swedish ay shop seems to have reached an impasse.

Mediator Kurt Eriksson says Dagens Industri magazine, that Tesla’s CEO, a billionaire Elon Musk, has prohibited the Swedish subsidiary from entering into a collective agreement. Tesla does not agree to negotiate with the ay shop anywhere else.

“They are not allowed to sign a contract. That’s Elon Musk’s order. The Swedish company has no room for maneuver,” Eriksson tells the magazine.

of the IF Metall union the strike began at Tesla’s workshops on October 27, and several other unions have joined in demanding a collective agreement for Tesla’s workshop workers.

The strike has expanded to ports, for example, where stevedores refuse to handle Teslas.

The parties met on November 6, but the negotiations did not produce any movement. Eriksson says that he was in contact with Tesla representatives on Tuesday of this week, but the contact did not produce any results.

“There wasn’t really anything to discuss because Tesla’s message is that they can’t sign a collective agreement and IF Metall says they have to get a collective agreement,” Eriksson tells the newspaper.

Support strikes while continuing to expand.

The electricity industry association Elektrikerna announced on Tuesday that their support measures will also extend to the distribution and production of electricity for Tesla’s charging stations.

The unions of the real estate industry, mail carriers, painters, construction industry and musicians have also started supporting measures. All support strikes only apply to Tesla and the cars manufactured by the company.

On Friday part of the employees at the Vetlanda-based Hydro Extrusions company, which manufactures aluminum parts used in Teslas, are leaving. According to IF Metall, the parts in question are used at least at Tesla’s Berlin factory. It is the first Tesla manufacturing subcontractor to join the Swedish strike, and according to IF Metall, the only company that manufactures these parts in Europe.

Eriksson has acted as a mediator in labor disputes since 2015 and says he has never experienced such a difficult dispute.

“This is very special because it is an international company where the management works in another country,” says Eriksson.

Despite the strike, Teslas have continued to do business in Sweden. Since the strike began, nearly a thousand new Teslas have been registered in Sweden. Around 17,000 new registrations have accumulated since the beginning of the year. CEO of Mobility Sweden, which represents car dealers Mattias Bergman says that Tesla’s registration numbers have traditionally varied a lot from month to month, so it is still difficult to assess the effects of the strike at this stage.