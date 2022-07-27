In various places in the Netherlands, companies have stopped clearing the cluttered blockades of farmers due to threats. A spokesperson for Rijkswaterstaat reported this on Wednesday evening. The contractors were asked by Rijkswaterstaat to help clean up, but they felt so intimidated that they stopped their work early. That happened in the Gelderse Voorst in any case. The companies have also left a number of other locations, although Rijkswaterstaat cannot say exactly how much.

It is not clear what exactly the threats are. An anonymous contractor told the NOS that he had received “dozens of threatening calls”. Among other things, he was called NSB member.

It is unknown whether the contractors have reported threats to the police. On Wednesday, farmers in various parts of the country protested against the government’s nitrogen policy. They did this by throwing rubbish on the road in the form of wooden beams, manure, rubble, car tires, sand, straw bales or asbestos. In a number of places this has been removed again, but elsewhere it has not yet been successful. Rijkswaterstaat is therefore forced to close roads, slip roads and slip roads, explains the spokesperson.

At the beginning of the afternoon, four security regions, Rijkswaterstaat and the police in the East Netherlands, already jointly called on the farmers to stop the blockades. The actions would lead to dangerous situations in traffic. Farmers have set fire to straw bales, among other things. In the morning, farmers also lined the road with tractors and banners. According to the ANWB, the farmers protested mainly in places where they had previously made their voices heard: Lankhorst, Ommen, Bunnik, Bathmen, Ede and Stroe.

In a reaction to the blockades, Minister of Justice and Security Dilan Yesilgöz-Zegerius (VVD) warns the activists: „You quickly lose understanding of your actions. Where possible, the police will track you down. A criminal record has consequences.” Minister Mark Harbers (Infrastructure, VVD) also called for an end to the protests.

Winterswijk

It was also announced on Wednesday via ANP news agency that a company has stopped removing inverted flags from municipal and provincial properties due to serious threats. The company did this on behalf of the municipality of Winterswijk, which is located in the Achterhoek. Because of the threats, the municipality has decided to stop removing the flags – the protest symbol of the farmers during the asphyxiation crisis, which, among others, is offensive to veterans.

“I distance myself from this aggression and threats,” Mayor Joris Bengevoord said to ANP. “Employees should be able to do their work safely. This does not fit at all with how we are used to interacting with each other in Winterswijk.”