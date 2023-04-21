Respect the rights of children, contribute to the elimination of child labour, ensure and guarantee their protection in any business activity, ensure that products are safe, use marketing and advertising techniques that respect and support these rights, protect young people affected by emergencies, strengthen security measures in this area and intensify the efforts of governments and communities to safeguard the rights of children. These are part of the business principles related to children promoted by Unicef ​​Spain, the UN Global Compact Spain and the NGO Save the Children.

A declaration of minimums that already has a decade of validity, but that have not been taken into consideration. “Only 23% of companies take into account the rights of children to prevent child labor and other issues related to children,” warn Unicef ​​Spain and the UN Global Compact Spain in a joint statement.

Ten years after the signing of the principles to which the then Secretary General of the United Nations, Ban Ki-moon requested “that all companies adhere to the spirit of these Principles” does not seem to have great repercussions in the business world. . The promoters have published their balance in the report: ‘Tracing the path: Integration of the rights of children and adolescents in responsible business conduct and a lack of adoption in the private sector is evident. “It is necessary to accelerate the protection of rights,” they warn.

However, the spirit of the principles is included in the declarations of intent of the companies in their sustainability and social responsibility plans. “62% carry out risk or materiality assessments,” they explain in their research. But the work of companies falls short, as the report questions the common assumption that child labor is the only or even the main adverse impact of companies on children and adolescents.

According to Unicef ​​data, 160 million girls and boys between the ages of 5 and 17 work and almost half of them, close to 80 million, are doing jobs that put their health and lives at risk. “Companies can have a negative impact on the full range of rights for children and adolescents, not just those related to child labor,” reveals the report commemorating the tenth anniversary of the signing of the principles. “It is vital that companies are aware of their impact on children and that they act accordingly,” responds Cristina Sánchez, general director of the UN Global Compact Spain.

Although the contributions of companies in various fields such as health, education and economic prosperity have produced advances in the well-being and survival of children, it is a reality that business conduct can have a significant adverse impact on children. and teenagers.

Globally, in the last 10 years there has been a considerable increase in the integration of the rights of children and adolescents in responsible business conduct. According to the Global Child Forum (GCF) assessment, in 2014 24% of the companies surveyed had a comprehensive policy on child protection. Five years later, in 2019, the outlook improved, standing at 38%.

By 2021, the percentage of companies claiming to have a child protection policy had grown significantly to 84%. However, the existence of a gap between commitment and action was verified, since only 58% carried out the transposition of the policy into actions and only 20% reported on it. «Children and adolescents make up 30% of the world population; They are the present and the future. Responsible and sustainable business conduct based on human rights is a fundamental way to advance children’s rights and build a systemic and lasting contribution to sustainable development,” says José María Vera, executive director of Unicef ​​in Spain.