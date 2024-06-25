Companies | Survey: The situation of SMEs is at its weakest in two years

Companies|Mikael Pentikäinen, CEO of Suomen Yrittäjie, estimates that the VAT increase decided by the government will further complicate the situation for SMEs.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. The financial situation of SMEs has weakened. 12% of companies have a very good situation, 38% have a fairly good situation and 19% have a bad situation. Companies in trade and construction have the most financial difficulties.

Small ones and the financial situation of medium-sized companies is the most difficult in more than two years, according to a recent SME survey.

According to the entrepreneur gallup conducted by Suomen Yrittäjie (SY) in June, 12 percent of companies have a very good financial situation, 38 percent have a fairly good situation, and 19 percent have a fairly or very bad situation. The situation is at its worst since spring 2022.

According to SY, the budding recovery seen in the spring in the financial situation of SMEs has stopped. In August of last year, the situation was very good for 17 percent, fairly good for 41 percent, and fairly or very bad for 14 percent of the responding companies.

“The situation of SMEs is still largely difficult. The SME sector is poorly supported by economic cycles, and even the European Central Bank’s interest rate decisions do not seem to help much,” says the CEO of Suomen Yrittäjie Mikael Pentikäinen in the bulletin.

Pentikäinen estimates that the situation for SMEs will become even more difficult due to the VAT increase decided by the government in September.

Relatively sole proprietors and small employers and companies in trade and construction have the most financial difficulties.

In June, 25 percent of companies in the trade sector and 22 percent of companies in the construction sector said their situation was bad.

In industry, the situation has eased a little as spring progresses. Back in April, 22 percent of industrial companies reported a bad situation, now only 13 percent.

Outlook from the future are approximately unchanged. 32 percent now estimate that their situation will improve over the next year. In April, the corresponding share was 31 percent.

The prospects for trade and construction are the darkest. Regionally, the darkest prospects are in the capital region and southern Finland.

The Gallup survey was answered by 3.–12. in June, more than a thousand representatives of micro and SME companies. 45 percent of the respondents were self-employed. The survey was carried out by the research company Verian.