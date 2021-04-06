Companies Survey of Finnish Entrepreneurs: The situation of companies deteriorated in March, while criticism of the government increased

The deteriorating situation of companies is reflected in layoffs, redundancies, plans to close down and fear of bankruptcies, says Mikael Pentikäinen from Entrepreneurs.

Payment difficulties have become more common, more and more are afraid of bankruptcy or are considering closing down, and sales are declining, especially in trade and service companies and in the Helsinki metropolitan area.

The Entrepreneurs’ Gallery commissioned by the Finnish Entrepreneurs shows that the situation in SMEs turned for the worse in March.

“The situation has deteriorated for the first time since last spring. It is reflected in companies’ payment difficulties, lay-offs, redundancies, closure intentions, fear of bankruptcies and also in the school grade for the board, ”CEO of Suomen Yrittäjät Mikael Pentikäinen says in a press release.

Kantarin The survey was conducted in February. At that time, the restaurant lockout or discussions about movement restrictions had not yet begun. The survey was renewed at the end of March, when the government increased restrictive measures and prepared restrictions on movement. It is also reflected in the results.

According to the latest survey, 15 percent of entrepreneurs report payment difficulties. A month ago, 13 percent of respondents said the company is having difficulty paying its bills.

12 per cent of entrepreneurs are considering closing down, up from 10 per cent a month ago. Six percent of companies now face the threat of bankruptcy, five months ago.

Of companies with more than ten employees, 42 percent say they have laid off layoffs. 21% of all companies have laid off. Seven percent of respondents have laid off employees. Redundancies are also more common in larger companies.

Prime minister Sanna Marinin (sd) for government interest rate crisis management, companies rate 6.4. The companies were last asked about the matter in October – November 2020, when the rating was seven. A year ago, the rating was 7.6.

According to Pentikäinen, the rating has fallen the most among young entrepreneurs.

Kantar TNS conducted a survey commissioned by Finnish Entrepreneurs. The questionnaire was answered by 1,120 SME representatives between 19 and 24 March 2021. The margin of error for the study is 3.1 percentage points in its direction.