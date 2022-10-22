Sunday, October 23, 2022
Companies | Surprising risks are always present in Henri Mäkitalo’s work – This is the kind of company that no one has time to manage

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 22, 2022
in World Europe
Cattipoikie’s Henri Mäkitalo is Vammala’s entrepreneur of the year. The whole family is involved in the business.

“When playing with machines and cars, there are a lot of surprising risks”, says someone who has worked in the transport industry almost all his life Henri Mäkitalo46.

He tells how the loss of life was only a matter of millimeters.

“I was doing repairs under the truck when the car suddenly started moving. I didn’t have time to think about anything other than that this was here.”

