Companies Supercell’s turnover continues to shrink – Gaming company lags behind in strong growth in the industry, analysts say

Supercell did not release any new games last year. It says its number of players still grew in 2020.

Mobile gaming company Supercell’s net sales and EBITDA continued to shrink last year. The company’s five games in the market generated a total turnover of EUR 1.29 billion, which is seven percent less than a year earlier.

Its EBITDA decreased by as much as one-fifth to EUR 407 million. However, the company remains extremely profitable and posted a EBITDA margin of 31 percent in relation to its net sales.

Supercell says its number of players increased in 2020. As the number of players increased, so did the amount of money spent on games, but it does not appear in the 2020 financial statements due to accruals related to sales accounting policies. According to the company, without this effect of accruals, last year’s net sales would have been at the previous year’s level.

“The decrease in profit is mainly explained by accounting practices regarding the accrual of sales and expenses, as well as increased marketing costs. Well over half of the marketing costs come from investments in the gaming community: for example, we make animations for the community that deepen the game worlds and organize e-sports events. These are important investments for us, on which future success can be built, ”says Supercell’s CEO Ilkka Paananen.

Paananen spoke about last year’s financial figures in a virtual press conference.

“Even if the result decreased, I think it is still quite good for a company of 340 people,” says Paananen.

Paananen points out that the total number of downloads of Supercell’s games exceeded five billion as the big milestones of the year. The turnover generated by Brawl Stars so far, in turn, exceeded the billion mark, meaning that now all of the company’s five games have risen to the billion mark during their lifecycle.

The following Finnish analysts are concerned about the company's development. Helsingin Sanomat interviewed two analysts, one of whom did not want to comment on Supercell by name.

“The biggest problem is with Clash Royale. According to public analytics sources, its revenue collapsed last year. At the same time, competitors and the rest of the gaming industry have grown at a rate of 20-30 percent. When Supercell shrinks at a time when others are growing, it’s a worrying sign, ”says game industry analytics site Deconstructor of Fun founder Michail Katkoff.

When Chinese Tencent acquired a majority stake in Supercell in 2016, the newly released Clash Royale was a promise for its future growth. Since then, Supercell has managed to bring to market only one hit game, Brawl Stars, which it launched internationally in 2018.

Supercell finally got Brawl Stars released in the Chinese market last summer. The slowdown was China’s new licensing policy, where all new games must pass the regulatory process. The congested approval pipe has made it difficult for all new games to be released in China.

“Brawl Stars saved Supercell for a year, its launch in China became a good spike. But its China-liquor exchange collapsed soon after launch. The game was of interest to the audience, but failed to keep new players in the game, ”Katkoff says.

Supercell said in November it would stop developing Hay Day Pop, a puzzle game that was on the test market. The company is known for its extremely high criteria for every game it brings to market internationally. The game needs to be able to rise to the billion class for Supercell to be worth taking it into its portfolio.

The core of the company’s strategy and corporate culture is to keep the organization as small and low as possible. Supercell’s culture is based on small, independent teams that make decisions about the games themselves and take great responsibility. It also means that the company should not disperse resources to maintain several small games.

On the other hand, this cultural core also leads to what has become the biggest bottleneck in Supercell’s growth.

In the mobile gaming market, constantly updating the game and creating additional content has become more important than publishing the game. Games of Success are frequently updated services, with in-game events, contests, and new content constantly providing fresh and exciting gameplay.

“The problem is that they don’t have the resources to produce content on the same scale as their competitors. When faced with massive Chinese competitors with 500 coders constantly producing new upgrades, there is a risk of getting split, ”Katkoff says.

Among competitors, for example, American mobile gaming giant Zynga increased its revenue by 49 percent to $ 1.9 billion last year. Zynga has also grown strongly through acquisitions, for example, the acquisition of the Finnish Small Giant Games has also brought growth to Zynga.

Strong challengers in Supercell’s own category are FunPlus in particular and now the fast-growing gaming company Lilith.

In 2021, what will be crucial is whether Supercell will succeed in bringing a new game of success to the test market that will bring it more growth, and how it will succeed in improving the live operation of its games, i.e. the delivery of new content.