Companies | Supercell’s profit fell clearly last year – the company’s hit game generated more than 10 billion dollars

Both Supercell’s turnover and EBITDA shrank clearly last year. The company is investing in the growth of the coming years by establishing a studio in the United States and developing new technology.

Finland the result of the gaming company Supercell, which is one of the most significant taxpayers, dropped clearly last year.

EBITDA, which describes the company’s profitability, decreased by as much as 14 percent from 2021. EBITDA in 2022 was around 623. EBITDA in 2021 was 734 million euros.

The company’s turnover also decreased by 6 percent compared to the previous year. The turnover in 2022 was almost 1.8 billion euros.

However, Supercell made its turnover in a year when, again, no new games were released. Its five old games on the market are therefore still able to forge a significant profit. The company’s newest game, Brawl Stars, was released in 2018, which means it’s already four years old.

Supercell is known for setting an extremely high bar for games that progress through its pipeline to international release. Any game that makes it to actual release has to be one that has the potential to become a long-term success.

Its most significant hit game Clash of Clans turned ten years old last year. CEO of Supercell Ilkka Paananen says that the game has generated more than ten billion dollars during its history.

“It is an unfathomable number in the history of one game. Who would have believed when these games were built back in the day”, Paananen said in connection with the company’s results announcement at Supercell’s headquarters in Jätkäsaari.

Last year was the first in history when the entire gaming market fell worldwide. According to analysis company Newzoo, the gaming market fell by 6.4 percent during 2022. So the decline in Supercell’s turnover was in line with that.

According to Paananen, there were three reasons behind the development.

During Corona, people spent more time at the screens, which increased the turnover of most game companies in the short term. Now the spike that raised entertainment services has melted.

Recession fears, energy price developments and inflation also affect how much consumers spend on in-game purchases.

Thirdly, the decline in Supercell’s turnover was also influenced by its own decision to end business in Russia and Belarus.

“It was a big decision and an internal discussion for us, because our games have millions and millions of players in these countries. But we are a Finnish company and part of the Western refugee front,” says Paananen.

Also last year, Supercell killed one of its game projects, Clash Quest, which had been in the test market.

“It didn’t find as big an audience as we hoped, so the team decided to kill it. It was a good game, but too small for a target group compared to our goals,” commented Paananen.

On the other hand, Supercell closed its other game, Everdale, which was in the test market, in October. However, the life of the game continues, because Supercell said that it has sold the rights and further development of the game to another Finnish game studio, Metacore. Everdale is based on building together and peaceful village life.

Supercell is an investor and majority owner of Metacore.

This year, at the beginning of February, Supercell announced the new Squad Busters game on the test market. The game combines characters from all of Supercell’s previous game brands, such as Clash of Clans and the farm game Hay Day, in the same game. For now, according to the company, the game is in early development and is only available to a limited test group in Canada.

In turn, Supercell’s Shanghai team in China has released the Clash Mini game on the test market, which according to Paananen is quite promising.

EBITDA the decrease was mainly due to Supercell’s significant investments in product development, hiring new employees and investment activities in external game studios.

Paananen characterizes the year overall as a year of construction. These investments were not yet reflected in the growth of turnover in 2022, but the company believes that they will bring growth in the long term.

“We prefer to play offense rather than defense,” says Paananen in hockey terms.

The company is in a strong position and very profitable. Over the past year, Supercell’s games had an average of 250 million active players per month. It creates a foundation on which the company can build even in times when the general economic situation would be weaker.

Renew openings were, for example, the opening of a new studio in the United States, where Supercell hired two new small teams last year.

The backgrounds of selected game industry giants have sparked speculation about it, could Supercell be interested in expanding into PC or console gaming next. Paananen confirms the estimates.

“We have given instructions to make new kinds of games that people wouldn’t expect from Supercell. And there is no way to say that the games will come to mobile phones first. We are building the competence of many platforms”, says Paananen.

It can be said that one development arc has now ended in the mobile gaming industry. Apple’s recent changes in the targeting of mobile game advertising have generally made it difficult for game companies to operate and publish new games. This development also directs the interest of many game companies towards computer and console games.

Supercell has also started the development of a new technology platform. It’s about the game engine on which the company’s games run, and now the company is developing a new version of this basic technology.

“It also enables games outside of mobile. The team’s ambitious goal is for the platform to be able to compete with the technology of market leaders such as Unreal and Unity,” says Paananen.

A technology investment like this will only pay off after years.

in Helsinki Supercell hired 63 new employees last year, half of which came from outside Finland.

Paananen praises the Immigration Office Migri for now getting the permit process in quite good shape. It is therefore no longer a bottleneck for recruiting foreign specialists.

“Now the problem is getting English-speaking school places and, above all, how the spouses of our employees who come here find work here,” says Paananen.

Supercell was the largest single corporate tax payer in 2021. According to the Tax Administration, it paid 153 million euros in corporate taxes to Finland.

Supercell What: A Finnish mobile game developer that has published five successful games with a turnover of over one billion euros during its history.

Games: Clash of Clans (2012), Hay Day (2012), Boom Beach (2014), Clash Royale (2016) and Brawl Stars (2018)

Founded: 2010

Turnover 2022: 1,773 million euros

EBITDA 2022: EUR 623 million

Owners: Inari S.à.rl (Chinese Tencent consortium) 88.1%, Ilkka Paananen, Mikko Kodisoja, other personnel

Correction 15.2.2023 at 12:20: In the news it was written at the beginning that Supercell is a minority owner of Metacore. In reality, it is the majority owner.